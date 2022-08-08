https://sputniknews.com/20220808/kiev-taking-the-whole-of-europe-hostage-by-striking-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-moscow-says-1099390872.html

Kiev 'Taking the Whole of Europe Hostage' by Striking Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Moscow Says

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been under the control of Russian forces since March, with Ukrainian troops repeatedly attacking it using drones and... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

ukraine

The Ukrainian military's ongoing campaign of attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP not only threatens the lives of Ukrainians and Russians, but those of all Europeans, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said.The spokeswoman warned that the security situation is becoming "more and more dangerous" every day, and said that the Ukrainian military's command seems to have "lost its ability to think sensibly" and any "elementary sense of self-preservation.""After all, by pointing artillery at operational reactors and spent nuclear fuel storage facilities, the Ukrainians are aiming at themselves," Zakharova stressed.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' stated earlier in the day Monday that "any attack [on] a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing," and expressed hopes that the attacks "will end." On Saturday, International Atomic Energy Agency director Rafael Grossi voiced his grave concern over the NPP's shelling, and warned that the attacks might unleash "a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Europe and beyond." Neither official laid the blame for the attacks at Kiev's feet.Commenting on these statements, Zakharova suggested it was clear that the heads of these international organizations were "getting chills down their spines from what the Ukrainian military is doing."The spokeswoman emphasized that Moscow has provided the UN and the IAEA with sufficient supporting information demonstrating who is responsible for the attacks on the NPP, allowing them to "openly and firmly point out" to Kiev that strikes on the facility are inadmissible. "...Assessments within the framework of diplomatic maneuvering are inappropriate here, and imaginary equidistance causes serious harm. The threat has grown to such a level that it is no longer possible to remain indifferent observers," Zakharova said.She added that Moscow is encouraged by the IAEA chief's statements in support of stabilizing the situation at the Zaporozhye NPP, including a renewal of Mr. Grossi's plans to visit the plant after his trip was broken off by the Ukrainian side earlier this summer. Unfortunately, she said, Kiev deems it beneficial to prevent IAEA official from visiting the nuclear facility, since his trip would remove any doubts as to who is responsible for the attacks on the plant and its employees.

