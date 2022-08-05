International
Russian Citizen Vinnik Was Flown to US by Private Plane
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
LIVE UPDATES: Two Ships Loaded With Grain Leave Ukrainian Port for Istanbul
On 22 July, Russia and Ukraine signed the UN-mediated deal in Istanbul that stipulates the delivery of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports as well as... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International
06:07 GMT 05.08.2022
Being updated
On 22 July, Russia and Ukraine signed the UN-mediated deal in Istanbul that stipulates the delivery of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports as well as lifting restrictions on the logistics of Russian food exports.
Two more ships loaded with grain, the Polarnet and the Rojen, have left the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk and are heading to Istanbul for inspection by members of the joint coordination center, Turkey's national defense ministry announced.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to meet in Sochi later today to discuss the implementation of the UN-mediated grain deal that was signed by Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul earlier this month. The two presidents will also discuss the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as bilateral trade cooperation.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
06:12 GMT 05.08.2022
Ukrainian Forces Fire Forty-Six 152mm Shells Toward Donetsk, Elenovka in Past 30 Min, JCCC in DPR Says
