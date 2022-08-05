LIVE UPDATES: Two Ships Loaded With Grain Leave Ukrainian Port for Istanbul

Two more ships loaded with grain, the Polarnet and the Rojen, have left the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk and are heading to Istanbul for inspection by members of the joint coordination center, Turkey's national defense ministry announced.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to meet in Sochi later today to discuss the implementation of the UN-mediated grain deal that was signed by Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul earlier this month. The two presidents will also discuss the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as bilateral trade cooperation.