Ukrainian Troops Shell Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Overnight, Local Authorities Say

ENERGODAR, Ukraine (Sputnik) - Ukrainian troops launched an attack against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant overnight, using an Uragan multiple rocket... 07.08.2022, Sputnik International

"Last night, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out a strike using a 220 millimeter Uragan rocket launcher," the administration spokesperson said.The missile unfolded and released shrapnel warheads as it approached the power units, the spokesperson noted."The area of the dry storage facility for processed nuclear fuel and the automated control post of the radiation situation appeared to be in the strike zone. Administrative buildings and the adjacent territory of the storage facility were damaged by the cluster munitions. It is important to note that the fallen shrapnel warheads and the rocket engine itself fell no more than 400 meters from the active power unit," the spokesperson added.Since March, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been under full control of Russian forces, but Ukrainian forces have repeatedly attacked it by drones, prompting Russia to seek assistance from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in addressing the plant's security concerns.

