US Does Not See Abnormal Radiation Levels at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
"Thankfully, we have seen no indications of increase or abnormal radiation levels," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.The White House spokesperson also said that relevant US government agencies continue to closely monitor the situation at the nuclear power plant.In addition, Jean-Pierre reiterated the US government’s call on Russia to halt military activities at this and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine."We continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities," she said.On Sunday, the Enerhodar city authorities said Ukrainian troops launched an attack at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by using an Uragan multiple rocket launcher. Shrapnel and missile parts landed at 400 meters (1,312 feet) from the nuclear plant's operating power unit, the authorities added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has not seen indications of abnormal levels of radiation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.
"Thankfully, we have seen no indications of increase or abnormal radiation levels," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.
The White House spokesperson also said that relevant US government agencies continue to closely monitor the situation at the nuclear power plant.
In addition, Jean-Pierre reiterated the US government’s call on Russia
to halt military activities at this and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine.
"We continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities," she said.
On Sunday, the Enerhodar city authorities said Ukrainian troops launched an attack at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant
by using an Uragan multiple rocket launcher. Shrapnel and missile parts landed at 400 meters (1,312 feet) from the nuclear plant's operating power unit, the authorities added.