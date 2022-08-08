https://sputniknews.com/20220808/us-does-not-see-abnormal-radiation-levels-at-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-1099395119.html

US Does Not See Abnormal Radiation Levels at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant

US Does Not See Abnormal Radiation Levels at Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has not seen indications of abnormal levels of radiation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, White House... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-08T15:33+0000

2022-08-08T15:33+0000

2022-08-08T15:33+0000

us

ukraine

zaporozhe

nuclear power plant

radiation

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101544/33/1015443373_0:136:3161:1914_1920x0_80_0_0_54aea6b387d43f557f8c40b4fbd69cc2.jpg

"Thankfully, we have seen no indications of increase or abnormal radiation levels," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.The White House spokesperson also said that relevant US government agencies continue to closely monitor the situation at the nuclear power plant.In addition, Jean-Pierre reiterated the US government’s call on Russia to halt military activities at this and other nuclear facilities in Ukraine."We continue to call on Russia to cease all military operations at or near Ukrainian nuclear facilities," she said.On Sunday, the Enerhodar city authorities said Ukrainian troops launched an attack at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant by using an Uragan multiple rocket launcher. Shrapnel and missile parts landed at 400 meters (1,312 feet) from the nuclear plant's operating power unit, the authorities added.

https://sputniknews.com/20220808/kiev-taking-the-whole-of-europe-hostage-by-striking-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-moscow-says-1099390872.html

zaporozhe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, ukraine, zaporozhe, nuclear power plant, radiation