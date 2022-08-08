https://sputniknews.com/20220808/kiev-selling-off-country-prioritizing-poland-in-this-business-project---russian-foreign-intel-1099374317.html
Kiev Selling Off Country, Prioritizing Poland in this 'Business Project' - Russian Foreign Intel
The Kiev regime has, essentially, already started selling off the country, giving priority in this "business project" to Polish neighbors, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated on its website.Poland's aspirations are being facilitated by newly-adopted legislation in Ukraine.Poland’s plans primarily target Ukraine’s agricultural production, stated the SVR, with the tactics chosen here both simple and very effective.Using the current plight of Ukrainian agricultural producers, including in terms of storing harvested crops amid the ongoing Russian special military operation, Polish companies have organized the purchase of their products at reduced prices, dooming Ukrainian enterprises to bankruptcy in some cases. They subsequently intend to snatch up their assets and lands at bargain prices, the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation underscored.This can be illustrated, for example, by purchases of new barley crops at $30 per ton, which is almost five times cheaper than the actual cost of this agricultural product. Poland is also investing in the creation of a transport infrastructure and other logistics for the unhindered export of Ukrainian food to Europe and other markets, where prices are much higher," stated the SVR website.Previously, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief, Sergey Naryshkin, said that Warsaw and Washington were plotting to "reunite" Poland with western Ukraine, with the annexation claims based on sources familiar with the matter.Naryshkin also stated in late April that Poland is mulling deploying its "peacekeeper forces" in some regions of western Ukraine under the pretext of protecting them from “Russian aggression”. He noted that the current developments could be perceived as Warsaw’s attempt to repeat the historic "deal" following the end of the First World War. At the time, Western powers of the Entente alliance recognised Warsaw's right to occupy part of the Ukraine ostensibly to protect the population from the "Bolshevik threat", and then later annex those areas to Polish territory.In response to statements of the SVR chief, Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, denied that Warsaw was planning the annexation of Western Ukraine.
Previously, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin said that Warsaw and Washington were plotting to "reunite" Poland with western Ukraine, with the statement branded “false” by the Polish secret service.
The Kiev regime has, essentially, already started selling off the country, giving priority in this "business project" to Polish neighbors
, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated on its website.
Poland's aspirations are being facilitated by newly-adopted legislation in Ukraine.
"The new legal framework adopted by the Rada at the end of July offers special guarantees for Polish citizens and allows the sale of Ukraine’s industrial enterprises at a 50% discount, according to the SVR website.
"According to information received by the SVR, Warsaw is gradually implementing its far-reaching ambitions regarding Ukraine. It is becoming increasingly clear that they are not limited to the possibility of introducing "Polish peacekeeping forces" to the western regions of the country, but is also presuppose establishing control over the most promising sectors of the economy of the neighboring state," the SVR press service stated.
Poland’s plans primarily target Ukraine’s agricultural production, stated the SVR, with the tactics chosen here both simple and very effective.
Using the current plight of Ukrainian agricultural producers, including in terms of storing harvested crops amid the ongoing Russian special military operation, Polish companies have organized the purchase of their products at reduced prices, dooming Ukrainian enterprises to bankruptcy in some cases. They subsequently intend to snatch up their assets and lands at bargain prices, the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation underscored.
This can be illustrated, for example, by purchases of new barley crops at $30 per ton, which is almost five times cheaper than the actual cost of this agricultural product. Poland is also investing in the creation of a transport infrastructure and other logistics for the unhindered export of Ukrainian food to Europe and other markets, where prices are much higher," stated the SVR website.
Previously, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief, Sergey Naryshkin, said that Warsaw and Washington were plotting
to "reunite" Poland with western Ukraine, with the annexation claims based on sources familiar with the matter.
Naryshkin also stated in late April that Poland is mulling deploying its "peacekeeper forces" in some regions of western Ukraine under the pretext of protecting them from “Russian aggression”. He noted that the current developments could be perceived as Warsaw’s attempt to repeat the historic "deal" following the end of the First World War. At the time, Western powers of the Entente alliance recognised Warsaw's right to occupy part of the Ukraine ostensibly to protect the population from the "Bolshevik threat", and then later annex
those areas to Polish territory.
In response to statements of the SVR chief, Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, denied that Warsaw was planning the annexation of Western Ukraine.