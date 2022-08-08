https://sputniknews.com/20220808/kiev-selling-off-country-prioritizing-poland-in-this-business-project---russian-foreign-intel-1099374317.html

Kiev Selling Off Country, Prioritizing Poland in this 'Business Project' - Russian Foreign Intel

Kiev Selling Off Country, Prioritizing Poland in this 'Business Project' - Russian Foreign Intel

Previously, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief Sergey Naryshkin said that Warsaw and Washington were plotting to "reunite" Poland with western Ukraine... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-08T08:48+0000

2022-08-08T08:48+0000

2022-08-08T09:47+0000

poland

ukraine

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian foreign intelligence service

russia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/04/1095260444_0:147:2807:1726_1920x0_80_0_0_8faf457788d6562d4e104802f32b41b7.jpg

The Kiev regime has, essentially, already started selling off the country, giving priority in this "business project" to Polish neighbors, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) stated on its website.Poland's aspirations are being facilitated by newly-adopted legislation in Ukraine.Poland’s plans primarily target Ukraine’s agricultural production, stated the SVR, with the tactics chosen here both simple and very effective.Using the current plight of Ukrainian agricultural producers, including in terms of storing harvested crops amid the ongoing Russian special military operation, Polish companies have organized the purchase of their products at reduced prices, dooming Ukrainian enterprises to bankruptcy in some cases. They subsequently intend to snatch up their assets and lands at bargain prices, the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation underscored.This can be illustrated, for example, by purchases of new barley crops at $30 per ton, which is almost five times cheaper than the actual cost of this agricultural product. Poland is also investing in the creation of a transport infrastructure and other logistics for the unhindered export of Ukrainian food to Europe and other markets, where prices are much higher," stated the SVR website.Previously, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service chief, Sergey Naryshkin, said that Warsaw and Washington were plotting to "reunite" Poland with western Ukraine, with the annexation claims based on sources familiar with the matter.Naryshkin also stated in late April that Poland is mulling deploying its "peacekeeper forces" in some regions of western Ukraine under the pretext of protecting them from “Russian aggression”. He noted that the current developments could be perceived as Warsaw’s attempt to repeat the historic "deal" following the end of the First World War. At the time, Western powers of the Entente alliance recognised Warsaw's right to occupy part of the Ukraine ostensibly to protect the population from the "Bolshevik threat", and then later annex those areas to Polish territory.In response to statements of the SVR chief, Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, denied that Warsaw was planning the annexation of Western Ukraine.

https://sputniknews.com/20220429/russian-intel-chiefs-statement-on-polands-appetite-for-western-ukraine-based-on-reliable-sources-1095149215.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220726/polish-company-rips-off-pro-ukrainian-fund-in-40k-scam-1097827809.html

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

poland, ukraine, russian foreign intelligence service, russia