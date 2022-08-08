https://sputniknews.com/20220808/us-provides-1bln-in-additional-security-aid-for-ukraine---pentagon-1099396810.html
US Provides $1Bln in Additional Security Aid for Ukraine, Pentagon Says
US Provides $1Bln in Additional Security Aid for Ukraine, Pentagon Says
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is providing $1 billion in more security help for Ukraine, the US State Department announced on Monday. 08.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-08T16:56+0000
2022-08-08T16:56+0000
2022-08-08T17:09+0000
us
ukraine
military aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105840/23/1058402311_0:140:3090:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_f5022104733a7b6bdf8d3564add39036.jpg
"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $1 billion to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s eighteenth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021," the statement said.The package includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, 20 120mm mortar systems, 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition and munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), the release said. At least 1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems, 50 armored medical treatment vehicles, C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment will also be included, the Pentagon added.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105840/23/1058402311_201:0:2890:2017_1920x0_80_0_0_216d1da028aaa768b00e8eb7d7a633b7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, ukraine, military aid
US Provides $1Bln in Additional Security Aid for Ukraine, Pentagon Says
16:56 GMT 08.08.2022 (Updated: 17:09 GMT 08.08.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is providing $1 billion in more security help for Ukraine, the US State Department announced on Monday.
"Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $1 billion to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s eighteenth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021," the statement said.
The package includes more ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 75,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, 20 120mm mortar systems, 20,000 rounds of 120mm mortar ammunition and munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), the release said. At least 1,000 Javelin and hundreds of AT4 anti-armor systems, 50 armored medical treatment vehicles, C-4 explosives, demolition munitions, and demolition equipment will also be included, the Pentagon added.