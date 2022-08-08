International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Finland to Send About 20 Military Instructors to UK to Train Ukraine's Troops
Finland to Send About 20 Military Instructors to UK to Train Ukraine's Troops
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Finnish military will send up to 20 military instructors to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian soldiers, the Finnish Defense Ministry said on Monday.
Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed the initiative to provide Ukrainian troops with basic military training in mid-June, with the potential to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days. Johnson also invited other nations in the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) and Canada to join the initiative.
"Finland will send approximately 20 service personnel to the United Kingdom to take part in a training programme for the Ukrainian Armed Forces," the Finnish defense ministry said on the website.
The Swedish military announced that it will send up to 120 military instructors to the UK on Sunday, while Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand made a similar announcement about committing to Johnson's initiative by sending up to 225 instructors on Thursday.
The JEF is a UK-led expeditionary force consisting of Denmark, Finland, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Norway. The force was launched in 2014. The coalition can be integrated with NATO or any other international security force in the shortest possible time should the necessity arise.
