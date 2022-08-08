https://sputniknews.com/20220808/south-african-fm-to-visiting-blinken-on-anti-russia-tour-be-equally-concerned-with-palestine-1099399847.html

South African FM to Visiting Blinken on Anti-Russia Tour: Be ‘Equally Concerned’ With Palestine

South African FM to Visiting Blinken on Anti-Russia Tour: Be ‘Equally Concerned’ With Palestine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken began a three-nation tour of Africa on Sunday in an effort to bring back into the Western fold several nations considered... 08.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-08T21:04+0000

2022-08-08T21:04+0000

2022-08-08T21:04+0000

Speaking at the University of Pretoria on Monday, Blinken said the US sees the 54 nations of Africa as “equal partners” in efforts such as combating climate change, recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, and “strengthening the free and open international order.”That past, however, includes the importation of roughly 400,000 African slaves before the US banned the international slave trade in 1808. Later, the US supported the spread of European imperialism across the continent and meddled extensively in its anti-colonial struggles, including orchestrating the assassination of the Congo’s first independent leader, Patrice Lumumba, and supporting the invasion of Angola by apartheid-ruled South Africa. More recently, US-trained African officers have developed a habit of overthrowing their governments.Instead, at a news briefing after their meeting, Pandor criticized Washington for its singular focus on Ukraine.South Africa, which only emerged from white supremacist apartheid rule in 1994 after decades of struggle by the country’s Black African majority, has strongly supported the Palestinian struggle in the decades since. Indeed, the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement is inspired by the international anti-apartheid boycott of the late 20th century.On Sunday night, a ceasefire ended three days of fighting between Israeli and Palestinian forces that had begun with an unannounced Israeli airstrike in central Gaza City that blew the side off an apartment block, killing 10 and wounding dozens more. As of Monday, the death toll had risen to 41, all of them in Gaza. The violence came about 16 months after an 11-day war that killed nearly 260 Palestinians in Gaza and 13 Israelis.Blinken’s trip will also take him to Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, two nations that have sat on the brink of war for months as each accuses the other of backing proxy forces in the DRC’s North Kivu Province. In addition, Blinken’s visit to Kinshasa will come just weeks after one by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who also visited Uganda and Ethiopia."We have our principle, our long-term relations, which do not depend on the current global situation and so, apparently, our work in the sphere of ties with African countries will expand,” Lavrov told Sputnik at a press conference in Kampala during the trip. “But given the current situation and the current activities undertaken by the West, objectively the role of the African continent will grow in our work.”

