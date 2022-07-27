https://sputniknews.com/20220727/us-attempts-to-limit-chinas-and-russias-influence-in-africa-not-constructive-beijing-says-1097854028.html

US Attempts to Limit China's and Russia's Influence in Africa Not Constructive, Beijing Says

Currently Africa is facing many problems because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and slow global economic recovery, but the prospects of the development of the continent are still positive and the role of the African states on the international arena continues to strengthen, the spokesman added.The diplomat added that China would welcome investments and the attention to Africa from the international community, including the United States. China supports everything that is beneficial for the development of Africa.On July 26, the head of the United States Africa Command, Gen. Stephen Townsend said at a special online briefing that China and Russia use their diplomatic, economic and military means to expand their influence in Africa, that they allegedly use their soft and hard power, as well as investments to find new partnerships.

