US Attempts to Limit China's and Russia's Influence in Africa Not Constructive, Beijing Says
US Attempts to Limit China's and Russia's Influence in Africa Not Constructive, Beijing Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The attempts of the United States to limit the influence of other countries in Africa are absolutely not constructive, Chinese foreign... 27.07.2022
On July 26, the head of the United States Africa Command, Gen. Stephen Townsend said at a special online briefing that China and Russia use their diplomatic, economic and military means to expand their influence in Africa, that they allegedly use their soft and hard power, as well as investments to find new partnerships.
US Attempts to Limit China's and Russia's Influence in Africa Not Constructive, Beijing Says
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The attempts of the United States to limit the influence of other countries in Africa are absolutely not constructive, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.
"I regret such statements by US officials. American politicians adhere to the Cold War mentality, seek to unleash a bloc confrontation. They are mired in geopolitical calculations, they watch every step of other countries, and they have made the starting point of their African policy to contain the influence of other countries on the continent, such an approach is absolutely unconstructive," Zhao told reporters.
Currently Africa is facing many problems because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and slow global economic recovery, but the prospects of the development of the continent are still positive and the role of the African states on the international arena continues to strengthen
, the spokesman added.
"China has always had high hopes of the prospect of Africa's development, and our support in maintaining peace and development assistance to Africa will not decrease," Zhao said.
The diplomat added that China would welcome investments and the attention to Africa from the international community, including the United States. China supports everything that is beneficial for the development of Africa.
On July 26, the head of the United States Africa Command, Gen. Stephen Townsend said at a special online briefing that China and Russia use their diplomatic, economic and military means to expand their influence in Africa, that they allegedly use their soft and hard power, as well as investments to find new partnerships.