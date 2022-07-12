https://sputniknews.com/20220712/protests-await-biden-in-upcoming-ramallah-visit-for-ignoring-the-palestinian-issue-1097248250.html

Protests Await Biden in Upcoming Ramallah Visit for ‘Ignoring the Palestinian Issue’

Protests Await Biden in Upcoming Ramallah Visit for ‘Ignoring the Palestinian Issue’

Upon arrival at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Wednesday, US President Joe Biden will view a demonstration of Israeli air defense systems... 12.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-12T20:47+0000

2022-07-12T20:47+0000

2022-07-12T20:43+0000

joe biden

israel

palestinians

protest

ramallah

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107961/23/1079612396_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_965c3c2b619deb1239bcd07f5f421007.jpg

Biden will make the first visit of his presidency to the Middle East later this week, stopping in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia to discuss a list of American foreign policy priorities. However, the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) in the West Bank reportedly feels it isn’t among those priorities, and that the Palestinian cause has suffered as a result.When Biden stops in the West Bank’s administrative center of Ramallah on Thursday to meet with PNA President Mahmoud Abbas, there will be Palestinian protesters waiting to tell him that ignoring their interests further damages regional stability and security. “We are fed up with empty promises,” the official added. “If the Americans continue to ignore our demands, the situation will further deteriorate. We want the Palestinian cause to return to the center of the world’s attention.”Since taking office in 2021, Biden has reaffirmed the US’ commitment to the creation of a Palestinian state as agreed in the 1994 Oslo Accords, but taken no practical steps toward unringing the bell of Trump’s actions. The PNA has demanded Biden reopen the US Consulate in Jerusalem, which served as Washington’s de facto embassy to the Palestinians, and remove the Palestine Liberation Organization from the State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations.In May, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a right-wing figure who favors annexation of the West Bank and the expulsion of Palestinians, compelled his hodgepodge coalition government to go forward with construction plans for thousands of new units in the West Bank. However, the Biden administration has broken from Trump’s uncritical support of settlement construction and expansion, sharply criticizing several plans by noting that they go against United Nations resolutions.Last month, the US orchestrated a secret meeting in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh between Arab and Israeli military leaders to explore the idea of regional military cooperation against Iran.

ramallah

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, israel, palestinians, protest, ramallah