https://sputniknews.com/20220721/congolese-nobel-laureate-mukwege-says-tshisekedi-worsening-instability-with-rwanda-policy-1097671865.html

Congolese Nobel Laureate Mukwege Says Tshisekedi ‘Worsening Instability’ With Rwanda Policy

Congolese Nobel Laureate Mukwege Says Tshisekedi ‘Worsening Instability’ With Rwanda Policy

North Kivu Province, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, is plagued with violence by armed rebel groups, many the legacy of a continent-wide war... 21.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-21T17:55+0000

2022-07-21T17:55+0000

2022-07-21T17:55+0000

democratic republic of congo

nobel prize

diplomacy

m23

rwanda

africa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/15/1097671717_0:0:1025:577_1920x0_80_0_0_7c842ae7d6ead86dcc33fe9f96ffc436.jpg

Congolese President Felix Tshisekede received criticism from a new corner this week, after one of the country’s most prominent activists tore into his diplomacy with Rwanda.Mukwege, who hails from the North Kivu city of Bukavu on the Rwandan border and won a Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 for his work with female victims of wartime rape, warned that the “regional diplomacy” of Tshisekede “leads us objectively towards a prolongation and aggravation of instability.”He especially warned there was “only one certainty” from the continuation of conflict: “women and children will be affected again, and will be the first victims of this new cycle of violence.”Late last month, the East African Community voted to activate its East African Regional Force (EARF) and sent it to North Kivu, albeit without the participation of Rwandan troops, as Tshisekede has accused Kigali of supporting the M23 rebel group there. A predominantly Tutsi group, the M23 is engaged with other rebel groups in the area as well as the FARDC, but mostly the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), a Hutu Power militia that is descended from the groups responsible for the 1994 genocide of Rwandan Tutsis and Twa.The accusations, combined with a series of border incidents that have included the kidnapping of Rwandan troops and rockets crossing the border into Rwanda, and the M23 capturing important towns near the border, have led to the two countries pledging their willingness to go to war over the issue. Regular diplomatic and economic relations have been all but severed, and Tshisekede's government has banned the Rwandan flag-carrier airline RwandAir from Congolese airspace.On Thursday, Congolese Tourism Minister Modero Nsimba threatened to “propose militarizing protected areas in eastern DRC," most especially Virunga National Park, an area where Nsimda said the M23 “is killing, looting and ransacking a protected area that is inscribed on the world heritage list.”In addition to the EAC force, the UN peacekeeping mission in DR Congo, MONUSCO, has some 14,000 troops in the country, most of them in North Kivu in an attempt to keep the various factions there from engaging in open warfare or in crimes against humanity, such as rape and the empressment of child soldiers.In addition to the FDLR and M23, Congolese and Ugandan forces are engaged with the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an Islamist group that has pledged itself to Daesh. On Monday, the bodies of eight people killed by the ADF were found in Ndimo village in Ituri Province, to the north of North Kivu, coming just days after the ADF torched the village of Otmaber, killing two more people.*Daesh, also Islamic State, IS, ISIS: a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other nations.

democratic republic of congo

rwanda

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

democratic republic of congo, nobel prize, diplomacy, m23, rwanda, africa