UPDATES: Sirens Sound in Jerusalem Area as IDF Continues Operation Against Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Israel's operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza has entered its third day.
Earlier on Sunday, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the PIJ, announced that its high-ranking commander in southern Gaza, Khaled Mansour, was killed during an Israeli airstrike in the city of Rafah on Saturday night. The information was confirmed by the IDF.
A senior Islamic Jihad commander in northern Gaza, Tayseer al-Jabari, was killed on Friday during the first hours of the operation.
According to the Palestinian health ministry, the death toll in Gaza has risen to at least 29 people, including six children, and more than 200 have been injured as a result of the Israeli airstrikes against PIJ targets.
