Operation Breaking Dawn: IDF Strikes Gaza
On August 5, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) kicked off Operation Breaking Dawn, launching airstrikes on dozens of Palestinian Islamic Jihad targets in the Gaza Strip. The Gaza-based militants retaliated with rocket fire on Israeli cities.
The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Breaking Dawn on 5 August, citing security concerns over threats they had received from Palestinian Islamic Jihad...
A missile from Israel's Iron Dome air defence system, designed to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells, is launched from the outskirts of the southern Israeli city of Sderot, on August 6, 2022.

UPDATES: Sirens Sound in Jerusalem Area as IDF Continues Operation Against Palestinian Islamic Jihad

06:22 GMT 07.08.2022 (Updated: 06:37 GMT 07.08.2022)
Being updated
The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Breaking Dawn on 5 August, citing security concerns over threats they had received from Palestinian Islamic Jihad after two senior members of the group had been arrested in the West Bank.
Israel's operation against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza has entered its third day.
Earlier on Sunday, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the PIJ, announced that its high-ranking commander in southern Gaza, Khaled Mansour, was killed during an Israeli airstrike in the city of Rafah on Saturday night. The information was confirmed by the IDF.
A senior Islamic Jihad commander in northern Gaza, Tayseer al-Jabari, was killed on Friday during the first hours of the operation.
According to the Palestinian health ministry, the death toll in Gaza has risen to at least 29 people, including six children, and more than 200 have been injured as a result of the Israeli airstrikes against PIJ targets.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
06:03 GMT 07.08.2022
Death Toll From Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip Rises to 32, Reports Say
The death toll from Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip has increased to 32, Quds News Network reported on Sunday, citing a statement from the enclave's Ministry of Health.

On Saturday, the Palestinian enclave's health ministry said that at least 24 people had been killed and 203 others suffered injuries as a result of airstrikes targeting the Gaza Strip under Israel's operation Breaking Dawn.

A high-ranking commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Khaled Mansour, was killed in the Israeli airstrike, the militant group's armed wing, Al-Quds Brigades, said, while the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the death of a senior Islamic Jihad commander in northern Gaza, Tayseer Jabari.

On Friday, the IDF launched an operation dubbed Breaking Dawn against Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. Ziyad Nakhalah, the leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, has threatened to retaliate by launching a missile attack on Tel Aviv. Israel has since been repelling missile attacks and launching new attacks on the Gaza Strip.

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid told senior military-political officials on Saturday that his country was going to continue to act without hesitation, "to ensure peace for its citizens."
05:32 GMT 07.08.2022
IDF Shares Photo of Islamic Jihad Commander Killed in Airstrike Overnight
05:30 GMT 07.08.2022
Sirens Warning of Incoming Rocket Attack Sound in Outskirts of Jerusalem
