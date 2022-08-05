https://sputniknews.com/20220805/us-naval-strike-group-to-stay-longer-in-south-china-sea-amid-plas-drills-near-taiwan-1098131420.html

US Naval Strike Group To Prolong Stay In South China Sea As PLA Performs Drills Near Taiwan

The USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and its strike group had entered the South China Sea on July 28 as part of what the US... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

A US naval aircraft carrier strike group will remain in the South China Sea for a longer period than originally planned, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced at the White House on Thursday.The USS Ronald Reagan, a Nimitz-class nuclear-powered supercarrier, along with its strike group, would remain in the area near Taiwan “to monitor the situation” as China demonstrated its long-range missile capabilities by firing at least 11 missiles around the island on Thursday.President Joe Biden “believed that it was the prudent thing to do, to leave her and her escort ships there for just a little bit longer,” Kirby stated.At the same time, the Pentagon will postpone a previously scheduled test of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to avoid increasing tensions, added the spokesman.He added that the US expected “more exercises, more bellicosity and rhetoric, and we’re expecting more incursions into non-Chinese territories.”Kirby, nevertheless, cryptically emphasized on Thursday that despite heightened tensions, the US and China were maintaining ‘open lines of communication, and I think you’ll see that in days to come as well.’The ICBM test, scheduled for this week at Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, was being delayed for a short period, The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported.Tensions have skyrocketed between Washington and Beijing in the past week, buffeted by the decision of US House speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan with a delegation of congressional Democrats on August 2.Beijing views Taipei - governed independently since breaking from mainland China in 1949 - as its inalienable part, which will reunite with the mainland someday.Officially, the United States supports mainland China’s claim to the island, dubbed the One-China Policy.Ahead of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, US President Joe Biden, in talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had reiterated this commitment. Xi Jinping had warned the POTUS about the possible negative consequences of Pelosi's visit.Nevertheless, in an apparent snub to the warnings, the controversial high-profile diplomatic visit took place, prompting China to kick off a series of unprecedented live fire drills in six locations around Taiwan on August 4.China's official Xinhua news agency reported that the military "flew more than 100 warplanes including fighters and bombers" during the exercises, as well as "over 10 destroyers and frigates."Neither Beijing not Taipei have yet confirmed whether the missiles overflew the islands during the drills, but Japan's defence ministry said of the nine missiles it had detected, four were "believed to have flown over Taiwan's main island"."Our exercises this time included live-firing tests, and it was the first time they crossed Taiwan island," Meng Xiangqing, a professor at China's military-affiliated National Defence University, was cited as saying by state broadcaster CCTV.The latest drills represent the PLA's closest-ever exercises to the island and its first encirclement, Meng added.After the announcement of Chinese exercises off the coast of Taiwan, the US aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan retreated from the island by "hundreds of kilometers", Meng told the broadcaster.The drills, which have sparked outrage from the US, Japan, the European Union, as well as Taipei, are expected to continue until midday Sunday.China has defended the live-fire drills as justified countermeasures in the face of deliberate provocations by the United States and its allies.

