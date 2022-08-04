https://sputniknews.com/20220804/beijing-warns-us-plan-to-deter-china-wont-prevent-taiwans-imminent-reunification-with-mainland-1098095217.html

Beijing Warns US Plan to Deter China Won't Prevent Taiwan's Imminent Reunification With Mainland

On Wednesday, the top Chinese diplomat condemned US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, pledging to slap “tough” sanctions in a retaliation move. 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned that the US’ plans to deter China will not prevent Taiwan's imminent reunification with the mainland.Wang spoke as the Chinese military kicked off live-fire exercises in the sea surrounding Taiwan on Thursday, according to the state-run Chinese broadcaster CCTV.“From 12:00 pm today to 12:00 pm on [August] 7, an important military exercise of the People's Liberation Army is taking place," CCTV reported.

