International
https://sputniknews.com/20220804/kremlin-chinas-military-exercises-off-taiwan-its-sovereign-right-1098110722.html
Kremlin: China's Military Exercises Off Taiwan Its Sovereign Right
Kremlin: China's Military Exercises Off Taiwan Its Sovereign Right
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's military exercises near Taiwan are its sovereign right, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting that tensions in... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-04T10:54+0000
2022-08-04T10:54+0000
china
russia
dmitry peskov
kremlin
us
taiwan
nancy pelosi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106378/98/1063789838_426:0:4574:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_1989c06b2ca3c3f77ecf0882b41c0f0b.jpg
Earlier in the day, China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to Pelosi's trip.The US House speaker arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, despite multiple warnings from China pledging that there would be harsh consequences.Pelosi became the first high-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in over 25 years. Despite close ties between Washington and Taipei, the US does not recognize Taiwan's independence. Her trip became a major bone of contention between the US and China, since Beijing considers the island to be a part of Chinese territory, and such moves from Washington are considered a provocation.
china
kremlin
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106378/98/1063789838_944:0:4055:2333_1920x0_80_0_0_f126cfed74ef0e2ab768faf2da7badf5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, russia, dmitry peskov, kremlin, us, taiwan, nancy pelosi

Kremlin: China's Military Exercises Off Taiwan Its Sovereign Right

10:54 GMT 04.08.2022
© AP Photo / Li Gang/XinhuaIn this April 12, 2018 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Liaoning aircraft carrier is accompanied by navy frigates and submarines conducting an exercises in the South China Sea
In this April 12, 2018 photo released by Xinhua News Agency, the Liaoning aircraft carrier is accompanied by navy frigates and submarines conducting an exercises in the South China Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.08.2022
© AP Photo / Li Gang/Xinhua
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's military exercises near Taiwan are its sovereign right, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting that tensions in the region were artificially provoked by the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

"You know that there were tensions in the region around Taiwan, in fact, it was artificially provoked. You and I perfectly understand, we are aware of who provoked it. Nancy Pelosi's visit. It was a completely unnecessary visit and an unnecessary provocation. As for the exercises, then this is China's sovereign right," Peskov told reporters.

Earlier in the day, China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to Pelosi's trip.
The US House speaker arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, despite multiple warnings from China pledging that there would be harsh consequences.
Pelosi became the first high-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in over 25 years. Despite close ties between Washington and Taipei, the US does not recognize Taiwan's independence. Her trip became a major bone of contention between the US and China, since Beijing considers the island to be a part of Chinese territory, and such moves from Washington are considered a provocation.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала