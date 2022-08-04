https://sputniknews.com/20220804/kremlin-chinas-military-exercises-off-taiwan-its-sovereign-right-1098110722.html

Kremlin: China's Military Exercises Off Taiwan Its Sovereign Right

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's military exercises near Taiwan are its sovereign right, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting that tensions in... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, China launched a large-scale military exercise in the eastern Taiwan Strait in response to Pelosi's trip.The US House speaker arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, despite multiple warnings from China pledging that there would be harsh consequences.Pelosi became the first high-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in over 25 years. Despite close ties between Washington and Taipei, the US does not recognize Taiwan's independence. Her trip became a major bone of contention between the US and China, since Beijing considers the island to be a part of Chinese territory, and such moves from Washington are considered a provocation.

