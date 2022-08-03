https://sputniknews.com/20220803/nancy-pelosi-leaves-taiwan-amid-growing-us-china-tensions-1098064930.html
Nancy Pelosi Leaves Taiwan Amid Growing US-China Tensions
Nancy Pelosi Leaves Taiwan Amid Growing US-China Tensions
The visit of the US House Speaker sparked a major controversy between Washington and Beijing. China has already closed the airspace in the area and ordered to... 03.08.2022, Sputnik International
2022-08-03T08:39+0000
2022-08-03T08:39+0000
2022-08-03T08:39+0000
taiwan
nancy pelosi
china
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097776640_0:250:3197:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d9b8a2492859a9695b04363bdb74511d.jpg
Sputnik is live from Taipei, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan to continue her trip to Asia, as she is expected to visit South Korea and Japan. The American politician previously addressed the Taiwanese parliament and held a meeting with president Tsai Ing-wen. Pelosi also accused China of threatening the island "and democracy itself".Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/19/1097776640_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a6f69eb699113a3ebf7a1da271f86a05.jpg
Nancy Pelosi Leaves Taiwan Amid Growing US-China Tensions
Nancy Pelosi Leaves Taiwan Amid Growing US-China Tensions
2022-08-03T08:39+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
taiwan, nancy pelosi, china, us, видео
Nancy Pelosi Leaves Taiwan Amid Growing US-China Tensions
The visit of the US House Speaker sparked a major controversy between Washington and Beijing. China has already closed the airspace in the area and ordered to start military drills near Taiwan, pledging there will be harsh consequences.
Sputnik is live from Taipei, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan to continue her trip to Asia, as she is expected to visit South Korea and Japan.
The American politician previously addressed the Taiwanese parliament and held a meeting with president Tsai Ing-wen. Pelosi also accused China of threatening the island "and democracy itself".
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: