Breaking News: Six F-15 Fighters and Three Tanker Aircraft 'Take Off From US Okinawa Base' as Pelosi Leaving Taiwan
Nancy Pelosi Leaves Taiwan Amid Growing US-China Tensions
Nancy Pelosi Leaves Taiwan Amid Growing US-China Tensions
The visit of the US House Speaker sparked a major controversy between Washington and Beijing. China has already closed the airspace in the area and ordered to...
taiwan
nancy pelosi
china
us
Sputnik is live from Taipei, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan to continue her trip to Asia, as she is expected to visit South Korea and Japan. The American politician previously addressed the Taiwanese parliament and held a meeting with president Tsai Ing-wen. Pelosi also accused China of threatening the island "and democracy itself".Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
Nancy Pelosi Leaves Taiwan Amid Growing US-China Tensions

08:39 GMT 03.08.2022
The visit of the US House Speaker sparked a major controversy between Washington and Beijing. China has already closed the airspace in the area and ordered to start military drills near Taiwan, pledging there will be harsh consequences.
Sputnik is live from Taipei, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan to continue her trip to Asia, as she is expected to visit South Korea and Japan.
The American politician previously addressed the Taiwanese parliament and held a meeting with president Tsai Ing-wen. Pelosi also accused China of threatening the island "and democracy itself".
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
