Japan Condemns China Military Drills as Destabilizing Situation in Region, World - Kishida

Japan Condemns China Military Drills as Destabilizing Situation in Region, World - Kishida

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan condemns the Chinese military drills near Taiwan as well as missile launches as undermining the security in the region and the world... 05.08.2022, Sputnik International

"This is a big problem, which affects the people's security, and we firmly condemn China as well as voiced the protest. The Chinese actions are affecting the peace and stability of the region and the world. We demanded the immediate suspension of the Chinese drills," Kishida said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.On Thursday, China launched a large-scale military exercise in six water zones and airspace near Taiwan in response to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island. The drills will carry on until 12 p.m. local time (04:00 GMT) on Sunday.Tensions between China and the island it claims as its territory boiled over this week after Pelosi ignored Beijing’s warnings and went ahead with her plan to visit Taipei while on an Asia tour. She is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 14 years.

