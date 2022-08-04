https://sputniknews.com/20220804/pelosis-taiwan-trip-how-china-could-wreak-vengeance-on-taipei--washington-1098124195.html

Pelosi's Taiwan Trip: How China Could Wreak Vengeance on Taipei & Washington

Pelosi's Taiwan Trip: How China Could Wreak Vengeance on Taipei & Washington

While it was US Democratic lawmaker Nancy Pelosi who angered Beijing by landing in Taipei on August 2, it's Taiwan which may pay the price, CNN suggested on... 04.08.2022, Sputnik International

2022-08-04T17:48+0000

2022-08-04T17:48+0000

2022-08-04T17:48+0000

us

asia & pacific

russia

taiwan

china

joe biden

nancy pelosi

neocons

brics

shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102755/07/1027550741_0:293:5616:3452_1920x0_80_0_0_9936d427502b88a44008a8740c14c3c9.jpg

"Although many Chinese looked eager for a military confrontation, it was commonly understood that Beijing would not shoot down Pelosi’s plane," said Thomas W. Pauken II, the author of ‘US vs China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal’ and a consultant on Asia-Pacific affairs."Tracking Pelosi’s flights had become a nation-wide obsession and so when all the Chinese saw Pelosi arrive in Taipei it proved to be so anticlimactic for them. There was a huge collective sigh in China, while many Chinese felt some regret at paying such close attention to a US politician who is on her waning days of power, seeking glory and limelight before she could get swept out of power after the midterm elections in November if Republicans retake control of US Congress," the Beijing-based commentator continued.According to Pauken, Pelosi's trip was her last-ditch attempt to stay relevant, as she will soon enter into retirement on account of her unpopularity among US voters.He expects that the House speaker's Taiwanese adventure will be forgotten by the US media and the Washington establishment in two to three weeks. Nonetheless, the repercussions of Pelosi's trip will follow and Taipei may be the one to feel them first, according to the author.On August 4, China kicked off a series of unprecedented live fire drills in six locations around Taiwan. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) de-facto "encircled" the island, prompting concerns in Washington as to how to respond if a military exercise transitions to a blockade, according to the New York Times.Still, it's only the beginning: after Taiwan, the US is likely to feel the heat, according to Pauken.Likewise, one could expect that China’s PLA will become much more confrontational and confident, Pauken added.When then-US House Speaker Newt Gingrich visited Taiwan in 1997, China's response was largely limited to tough rhetoric, as it was in a much weaker position and not an economic superpower, explained the commentator.Currently, the People's Republic of China holds a stronger position to cause more harm to the US economy. In addition to severing contracts with US corporations, the Chinese may potentially resort to selling off their US treasuries, US dollars, and start China-US economic decoupling, according to the commentator.Beijing was wise not to engage in a direct military confrontation with the US over the Pelosi trip to Taiwan, according to the author, who claims that the Chinese are watching the US’ decline and waiting for a perfect time for their next move.What's Behind US Neocons' Maneuvers?One might wonder as to why the US foreign policy establishment greenlit Pelosi's controversial trip, as it is likely not only to trigger further Sino-American decoupling but also bolster Russo-China's rapprochement. Both scenarios have repeatedly been identified as dangerous by US scholars and political commentators."The elites live in bubbles and are unaffected by economic downturns and geopolitical turmoil. They will stay rich and powerful, whether the global economy is booming or crashing," said Pauken. "Biden can get the US Congress and Senate to approve huge budgets for defense spending bills. Hence, defense contractors will score big money deals and must rely on their close relations with the Biden family along with other Democrats in power. Washington politicians are profiting from villainizing China and Russia since both countries refuse to bend to the will of western powers."This dangerous provocation in Taiwan by the US government and Nancy Pelosi also reveals the desperation of the West, believes Bruce Gagnon, director of the Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space.According to the think tank director, the US and EU understand quite well that they have a diminishing 'window of opportunity' to disrupt the Russia-China alliance and new multi-polar economic institutions. Therefore, Washington and Brussels have turned to a military option."The current tragic US-NATO proxy war in Ukraine is being closely followed by a similar strategy in Taiwan - the plan is to destabilize China," he explained. "By creating chaos on China's and Russia's doorsteps the west hopes to remain 'king of the hill'."The US neocon cabal and their western allies are well-aware that their days are numbered, according to Gagnon.

https://sputniknews.com/20220803/how-nancy-pelosis-taiwan-visit-helped-china-score-major-geopolitical-victory-1098076320.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220728/us-military-expansion-in-indo-pacific-is-part-of-plan-to-take-on-russo-china-tandem-scholar-says-1097895738.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, asia & pacific, russia, taiwan, china, joe biden, nancy pelosi, neocons, brics, shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)