https://sputniknews.com/20220629/g-7-is-irrelevant-global-south-holds-west-responsible-for-ukraine-crisis-says-think-tank-chief-1096796871.html

‘G-7 Is Irrelevant’: 'Global South' Holds West Responsible For Ukraine Crisis, Says Think Tank Chief

‘G-7 Is Irrelevant’: 'Global South' Holds West Responsible For Ukraine Crisis, Says Think Tank Chief

The G7 invited five countries from the ‘Global South’—Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa—to the recently concluded summit in the German... 29.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-29T14:41+0000

2022-06-29T14:41+0000

2022-06-29T14:41+0000

g7

eu

us

ukraine

russia

g20

brics

india

south africa

argentina

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/1d/1096802315_0:0:3105:1747_1920x0_80_0_0_f1d04f77dfc6be81e3c98639ba66ff0a.jpg

A retired Indian Air Marshall has told Sputnik that it is already “evident” that the developing countries don’t support anti-Russia sentiments of the G7 club, further arguing that most of the ‘Global South’ even holds US and its allies “responsible” for precipitating the Ukraine crisis as well as its knock-on effects leading to global energy instability.Matheswaran has also previously served as the deputy chief at India’s Integrated Defence Staff (IDS).“Around two-thirds of the world is not with Western countries’ push to support Ukraine or condemning Russia. I think that they see that the issue is far more complex,” the former fighter pilot added.Russia has said that NATO’s eastward expansion into Europe around Russian borders was the major reason behind the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine. China has backed Moscow in exposing NATO fault for the Ukraine crisis. Indiahas been muted in its criticism of its Western partners, though New Delhi's permanent representative to the UN has appealed for diplomacy and dialogue in the crisis.Meanwhile, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) has decried unilateral sanctions against Russia. The BRICS nations make up 41% of the global population, 24% of the global GDP, and account for 16% of the world’s trade.The Indian think tanker observations came a day after the conclusion of the G7 Summit in Germany. A joint communique issued after the meeting called for “phasing out or banning the import of Russian coal and oil” from the global energy chain, even as it noted that the “burden” of energy price hikes has resulted in “market instability” and aggravated “inequalities nationally and internationally”.Crude oil prices have been at their highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis in the wake of the US and European Union (EU)-led push to phase out Russian crude supplies from the international market in retaliation for Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.The G7 leaders have also said in the joint statement that the Western allies would “reduce reliance on civil nuclear and related goods from Russia”.Food prices have gone soaring across the world after West-led efforts to ban Russian exports in in March. The UN-backed World Food Programme (WFP) warned last week that “millions of people across the world are at risk of being driven into starvation.”G7 Could Worsen Global Energy and Food ShortagesMatheswaran reckoned that additional sanctions against Russia, as contemplated in the G7 statement, could exacerbate the current crisis, which has led to high levels of inflations across the developed and developing countries.“So, the Western powers need to find different solutions if they want to resolve their conflict with Russia. They must not be coercing or pushing the rest of the world for their own, narrow objectives,” argued Matheswaran.Further, the think tanker lauded the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not backing down on New Delhi’s decision to buy discounted Russian crude in the face of a spike in global prices.Modi told his G7 counterparts that India would “continue” to pursue its “energy security”, amid sustained pressure from Washington and Brussels on New Delhi to reduce its reliance on Russian oil.G7 is ‘Irrelevant’, BRICS and G-20 need to Step Up their RoleMatheswaran said that G7 no longer represented the realities of the contemporary world order and groupings like G-20 and BRICS were more well-equipped to deal with the problems facing the global community.Indonesia, the current chair of G-20, has rejected calls by western governments to exclude Moscow from this year's G-20 Summit in Jakarta.“They dominate the global economic system and they want everyone else to tailor their policies and structures to bring in benefits to the G7,” the Indian think tanker added.Matheswaran said that BRICS, which also held an online leaders’ summit days before the G7 meeting, needs to step up its role in the global economic, political and security decision-making.He noted that other developing countries like Argentina, which has also applied for a BRICS’ membership, must also be embraced within the BRICS’ family.

https://sputniknews.com/20220629/oil-prices-up-another-2-on-signs-uae-saudi-arabia-have-maxed-out-production-1096772751.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220627/russian-energy-supplies-to-india-increase-dozens-of-times-russian-ambassador-says-1096720191.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220625/new-development-banks-success-in-west-depends-on-brics-risk-taking-ability-on-governance-economist-1096649932.html

south africa

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

g7, eu, us, ukraine, russia, g20, brics, india, south africa, argentina, germany, crude, opinion