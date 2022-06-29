‘G-7 Is Irrelevant’: 'Global South' Holds West Responsible For Ukraine Crisis, Says Think Tank Chief
© AP Photo / John MacDougallClockwise from left, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden attend a working session during of the G7 leaders summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
© AP Photo / John MacDougall
The G7 invited five countries from the ‘Global South’—Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa—to the recently concluded summit in the German resort of Schloss Elmau. The group has urged cooperation from these nations in its campaign to ‘isolate’ Russia from the global political, economic and security order.
A retired Indian Air Marshall has told Sputnik that it is already “evident” that the developing countries don’t support anti-Russia sentiments of the G7 club, further arguing that most of the ‘Global South’ even holds US and its allies “responsible” for precipitating the Ukraine crisis as well as its knock-on effects leading to global energy instability.
“The rest of the world is smarter in understanding than the Western countries on how the [Ukraine conflict] emerged and who are the causal factors for this particular problem,” said Air Marshal (retired) Muthumanikam Matheswaran, who heads the Indian think tank Peninsula Foundation.
Matheswaran has also previously served as the deputy chief at India’s Integrated Defence Staff (IDS).
“Around two-thirds of the world is not with Western countries’ push to support Ukraine or condemning Russia. I think that they see that the issue is far more complex,” the former fighter pilot added.
Russia has said that NATO’s eastward expansion into Europe around Russian borders was the major reason behind the launch of the special military operation in Ukraine. China has backed Moscow in exposing NATO fault for the Ukraine crisis.
Indiahas been muted in its criticism of its Western partners, though New Delhi's permanent representative to the UN has appealed for diplomacy and dialogue in the crisis.
Meanwhile, BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) has decried unilateral sanctions against Russia. The BRICS nations make up 41% of the global population, 24% of the global GDP, and account for 16% of the world’s trade.
“They (developing nations) actually hold the West responsible for the current crisis. Therefore, I don’t think that the ‘Global South’ is with them at all,” Matheswaran remarked.
The Indian think tanker observations came a day after the conclusion of the G7 Summit in Germany. A joint communique issued after the meeting called for “phasing out or banning the import of Russian coal and oil” from the global energy chain, even as it noted that the “burden” of energy price hikes has resulted in “market instability” and aggravated “inequalities nationally and internationally”.
Crude oil prices have been at their highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis in the wake of the US and European Union (EU)-led push to phase out Russian crude supplies from the international market in retaliation for Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.
The G7 leaders have also said in the joint statement that the Western allies would “reduce reliance on civil nuclear and related goods from Russia”.
Food prices have gone soaring across the world after West-led efforts to ban Russian exports in in March. The UN-backed World Food Programme (WFP) warned last week that “millions of people across the world are at risk of being driven into starvation.”
G7 Could Worsen Global Energy and Food Shortages
Matheswaran reckoned that additional sanctions against Russia, as contemplated in the G7 statement, could exacerbate the current crisis, which has led to high levels of inflations across the developed and developing countries.
“Russia is not a small country that can be downsized with sanctions. It is a nuclear power and the world’s largest country with an enormous number of resources. Much of Europe depends on Russian oil and gas as well as its resources,” the Indian expert said.
“So, the Western powers need to find different solutions if they want to resolve their conflict with Russia. They must not be coercing or pushing the rest of the world for their own, narrow objectives,” argued Matheswaran.
“It will cause more issues with food security, economic downturn,” he added.
Further, the think tanker lauded the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not backing down on New Delhi’s decision to buy discounted Russian crude in the face of a spike in global prices.
Modi told his G7 counterparts that India would “continue” to pursue its “energy security”, amid sustained pressure from Washington and Brussels on New Delhi to reduce its reliance on Russian oil.
G7 is ‘Irrelevant’, BRICS and G-20 need to Step Up their Role
Matheswaran said that G7 no longer represented the realities of the contemporary world order and groupings like G-20 and BRICS were more well-equipped to deal with the problems facing the global community.
Indonesia, the current chair of G-20, has rejected calls by western governments to exclude Moscow from this year's G-20 Summit in Jakarta.
“The G7 is irrelevant in today’s global structure. What should matter is groupings like G20, which reflects the larger global community and rationalises economic processes across the world,” he said.
“The G7 is pretty much the collection of countries which are erstwhile imperial powers and they continue to, albeit in a different manner, practice that same process,” he said.
“They dominate the global economic system and they want everyone else to tailor their policies and structures to bring in benefits to the G7,” the Indian think tanker added.
Matheswaran said that BRICS, which also held an online leaders’ summit days before the G7 meeting, needs to step up its role in the global economic, political and security decision-making.
He noted that other developing countries like Argentina, which has also applied for a BRICS’ membership, must also be embraced within the BRICS’ family.
Matheswaran also reckoned that the “privileged access” of G7 democracies to financial institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank needed to be “downsized and rationalized”.