"Cooperation has increased many times and even dozens of times. The prospects here are very good. We are happy to supply our products to the Indian market, India is interested in them," Alipov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.Alipov added that now Moscow and New Delhi are addressing issues of mutual settlements and logistics in bilateral trade with options for settlements in national currencies and "hard currencies" being considered.According to Alipov, the Indian government allows its companies to buy Russian oil and gas at prices below the world average. The diplomat did not specify figures for the growth of Russian oil supplies to India, saying that there is information about up to a 50-fold increase.The stance taken by India regarding Russia’s military operation in Ukraine has provoked disappointment from the West, with New Delhi refusing to join the sanctions campaign against Russia. India has shrugged off criticism, saying it puts its national interests first, just like the West does.On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia, including on the supplies of oil to countries in Europe. Russia responded by redirecting energy products to other countries, such as India.

