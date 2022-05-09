https://sputniknews.com/20220509/russian-oil-companies-find-new-buyers-increase-exports-to-asia-pacific-1095383415.html

Russian Oil Companies Find New Buyers, Increase Exports to Asia-Pacific

Russian Oil Companies Find New Buyers, Increase Exports to Asia-Pacific

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian oil companies are looking for new markets, finding new buyers and increasing exports to the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Deputy... 09.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-09T21:27+0000

2022-05-09T21:27+0000

2022-05-09T21:27+0000

asia-pacific

alexander novak

export

russian oil shipments

sanctions

embargo

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107380/41/1073804129_0:263:4831:2980_1920x0_80_0_0_a3b9812b55cabfc07bfc9db955a2d194.jpg

"They [companies] are obviously searching for new directions, creating new supply chains. We see that there are clearly new buyers, as indicated by rising volumes to suppliers in different areas, including the Asia-Pacific region," Novak told reporters without naming specific countries.He also noted that issues with finding new partners are handled by the companies themselves.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian aggression. In response, the United States has banned the imports of Russian oil and has been urging its allies, including Europe, to do the same.In April, the European Union agreed on the fifth package of Russian sanctions over Ukraine, which included a ban on access to EU ports for ships, including tankers, under the Russian flag. However, according to Die Welt, Russia was able to circumvent the ban with the help of Greek shipowners as 76 out of 190 tankers at four Russian oil terminals were carrying the Greek flag in April.Last week, the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen presented the sixth package of sanctions that suggests banning Russian oil imports.

https://sputniknews.com/20220507/opec-wont-boost-oil-production-to-help-the-west-contain-rising-energy-prices---report-1095339424.html

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia-pacific, alexander novak, export, russian oil shipments, sanctions, embargo