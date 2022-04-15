https://sputniknews.com/20220415/brics-countries-express-concern-over-serious-impacts-of-unilateral-sanctions-against-russia-1094780580.html

BRICS Countries Express Concern Over 'Serious Impacts' of Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia

BRICS Countries Express Concern Over 'Serious Impacts' of Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia

Russia has expressed confidence that BRICS will be at the heart of a new world order which is emerging due to the West's attempts to isolate Moscow by imposing... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T09:53+0000

2022-04-15T09:53+0000

2022-04-15T09:53+0000

brics

india

china

russia

south africa

brazil

sanctions

ukraine

swift

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107805/26/1078052695_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b93fa854f503d534a4290ffe5ab074e6.jpg

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — the BRICS nations — have expressed concern about the "serious impacts" of "unilateral sanctions" against Russia on the post-COVID global economic recovery, a statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.It also underlined that “great importance” must be accorded to the concerns of developing countries to make sure that their people’s livelihoods aren’t affected because of the economic sanctions.Further, the delegates also expressed concern over the humanitarian situation in and around Ukraine and called for expediting humanitarian assistance efforts in the region.The statement sought to outline the nature of discussions which took place at the "Second BRICS Sherpas" meeting of 2022, attended by the coordinators of BRICS countries and chaired by China’s Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu.At the virtual meeting, Russia was represented by its current G-20 Sherpa and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov. From India’s side, the virtual meeting was attended by Dammu Ravi, the secretary (economic relations) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).Ambassador Sarquis J.B. Sarquis, the secretary of foreign trade and economic affairs at Brazil’s Ministry of External Relations, and Ambassador Anil Sooklal, a deputy director general at South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), led their respective delegations at the online meeting.The five delegations also stated at the meeting that they were “highly concerned” about the current situation in Ukraine, as they backed a “continued dialogue” between Moscow and Kiev to seek a “comprehensive solution” to the conflict.The joint statement comes against the backdrop of BRICS states flagging individual concerns about the disruptive impact of the Ukrainian crisis on their respective economies.Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said in parliament last month that the impact of the Ukraine conflict on energy and commodity prices was “already visible”. “The disruption of the global supply chain is expected to be significant”, he added.During a virtual call with US President Joe Biden this week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the effects of the security crisis on the “global food supply”.Both Russia and Ukraine rank among the leading wheat exports in the world.Meanwhile, the World Bank this week lowered its growth forecast for India for the current financial year from 8.7 percent to 8 percent. In its assessment, the World Bank blamed the “supply bottlenecks” and inflationary pressure due to the Ukraine crisis for its revised forecast.Wang warned in the interview that countries must avoid “unilateral sanctions”, as they could lead to “food shortages” and “undermine economic development”.The US, the European Union, and other Western partners such as Canada, Australia, and Japan have imposed sweeping economic sanctions against Moscow over Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine. Top Russian banks have also been excluded from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) network, a financial intermediary that helps execute international transactions.However, Moscow’s energy supplies have been exempted from these sanctions, which is due to heavy reliance of EU nations on Russian crude, coal, and natural gas.The BRICS nations have basically refused to comply with the unilateral sanctions.

https://sputniknews.com/20220330/brics-countries-will-be-at-heart-of-new-world-order-russian-deputy-foreign-minister-says-1094329705.html

india

china

south africa

brazil

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

brics, india, china, russia, south africa, brazil, sanctions, ukraine, swift