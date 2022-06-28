https://sputniknews.com/20220628/india-will-continue-to-ensure-its-energy-security-modi-rebuffs-g7s-call-on-russian-oil-imports-1096735784.html

India Will 'Continue' to Ensure Its ‘Energy Security’: Modi Rebuffs G7’s Call on Russian Oil Imports

India Will 'Continue' to Ensure Its 'Energy Security': Modi Rebuffs G7's Call on Russian Oil Imports

2022-06-28

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told leaders from the G-7 states — the US, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany and Japan — that New Delhi would “continue” to take steps to ensure its “energy security”, amid sustained pressure by the Western allies to pressure the South Asian nation to scale down Russian energy imports.“The Prime Minister did also mention that the energy security has become a very challenging issue in the wake of [the Ukraine crisis],” India’s foreign secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said at a special briefing in Munich late on Monday evening, after Modi concluded his participation in the G-7 Summit in the Bavarian resort of Schloss Elmau.Five partner countries from the ‘Global South’, namely Argentina, India, Indonesia, South Africa and Senegal, were also invited to this year’s G-7 meeting amid concerns that the fallout of the Ukraine crisis had left many developing nations vulnerable.“Prime Minister (Modi) also very strongly put forward, and I think we are fairly an important player in that aspect, of course, it’s the consequence which also we face which is the knockdown effect of the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” said Kwatra.“Whether it is in terms of the crisis of food security, especially in the vulnerable countries, whether it is the challenge of fertilizer security, which all of us are facing, or also relating to the issues relating to energy security,” he added.Crude oil prices have been at their highest level since the 2008 global financial crisis in the wake of the US and European Union (EU)-led push to phase out Russian crude supplies from the international market in retaliation for Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine.During his two interventions at the G-7 Leaders’ meeting on Monday, the Indian Prime Minister called upon the Western economies to understand the need for “energy security” for rich and poor countries alike.The remarks on “energy security” by the Indian Prime Minister come against the backdrop of US, EU and other Western allies urging New Delhi to draw down its reliance on Russian energy imports.In the lead-up to the summit, the White House indicated that the question of Russian oil imports would figure in the discussions at the G-7 Summit.A G-7 statement on ‘Support for Ukraine’ said that the Western allies would “continue to explore new ways to isolate Russia from participating in the global market and crack down on evasion”.“We will further reduce Russia’s export revenues by taking appropriate steps to further reduce dependency on Russian energy,” it read.European Council chief Charles Michel said last month that the 27-nation bloc would ban Russian crude imports by the end of this year. As of last year, the European Union (EU) sourced around 23 percent of its oil from Russia, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).Crude imports have been exempted from six rounds of economic sanctions imposed by the US and its allies against Russia since the Ukraine crisis.

