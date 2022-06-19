https://sputniknews.com/20220619/bojo-urges-allies-to-steel-themselves-for-long-ukraine-conflict-offers-plan-to-recruit-time-1096445506.html

BoJo Urges Allies to ‘Steel’ Themselves For 'Long' Ukraine Conflict, Offers Plan to ‘Recruit Time’

Boris Johnson put problems plaguing his Tory party at home on the backburner on Friday as he paid a second surprise visit to Kiev to meet with Ukraine’s... 19.06.2022, Sputnik International

Boris Johnson, fresh from his surprise visit to Ukraine, has urged western leaders to “steel” themselves for a long conflict in Ukraine.In an article for The Sunday Times, the UK Prime Minister also outlined his recommendations for "constant funding and technical help" to the Kiev regime that should be maintained for "years to come."Boris Johnson may be battling domestic issues, such as inflation at 40-year highs and spiraling domestic fuel prices, his leadership questioned over fallout from the “Partygate” scandal, but when it comes to the Ukraine crisis, he appears to have a plan on the ready.He laid out a four-point plan in his article, which he claimed would “recruit time to Ukraine’s cause.”He touted yet again the training plan he had offered the Ukrainian president on Friday.Johnson’s proposed three-week training programme for Ukrainian forces had the potential “to train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days," the office of the PM said in a statement earlier, adding that the new operation will train forces outside of the country. It will accelerate deployment and boost the resistance of the Ukrainian troops, the statement said. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers will learn medical training, cyber-security, and counter-explosive tactics. Furthermore, international partners would be invited to host the program if the offer is accepted by Ukraine, the statement read.Second, said Boris Johnson, “we must help preserve the viability of the Ukrainian state.”According to him, this required "constant funding and technical help”. At this point Johnson referenced the role of the European Union and the visit of the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania to Kiev made on Thursday. Following their trip, the European Commission backed Ukraine's bid to be given candidacy status to join the EU .The third point on the plan offered by Boris Johnson is developing “alternative overland routes” to ensure that Ukraine’s economy “continues to function despite the Russian blockade of its principal export routes across the Black Sea.”And finally, the UK PM underscored the need for additional resources dedicated to getting food such as “corn and wheat piled up in silos across Ukraine” out of the country.The British politician conceded that none of these steps “will yield immediate results.”“All will require a determined effort by the UK and our allies, lasting for months and years,” he added.The British PM weighed in on the concerns increasingly displayed by some members of the international coalition propping up the Kiev regime about the impact of a protracted Ukraine conflict on their own economies. Johnson called on them not to be fickle and ensure that Kiev forces are bolstered to an extent that they have the “strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail”.Economic concerns should not lead to a rushed settlement in Ukraine, he warned his western allies.Allowing Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine to succeed would be “a travesty,” said Johnson, and “the greatest victory for aggression in Europe since the Second World War.”Such comparisons made by the British premier are astounding given the fact that Russia launched the special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February after the Donbass republics - Donetsk and Lugansk - asked for assistance amid eight-year bombardment by Ukrainian troops that amounted to genocide. Moscow from the outset emphasized that said that the aim of its operation was to exclusively target military infrastructure. However, the Kremlin’s arguments fell on deaf ears, as the US and its allies, besides launching a sweeping sanctions campaign against Russia, have committed billions-worth of military aid for Ukraine in recent months. From the outset, the UK wasted no time in joining the western sanctions regime slapped on Moscow.However, the sweeping restrictions on Russian businesses and individuals have only served to exacerbate global economic difficulties – something that Moscow had repeatedly warned about.Speaking at the just-ended St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SIEF) Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored that the "economic blitzkrieg against Russia had no chance of success," as the “crazy” and “not well thought out" sanctions are a double-edged sword.While hoping to crush the Russian economy in one go, instead, EU politicians delivered a serious blow to their own economies, triggering soaring inflation, with regular people to inevitably shoulder the burden of this “sanctions fever."As to the weapons that the US and its allies have been flooding Ukraine with, Moscow has repeatedly warned of the dangers of such military assistance, which serves to prolong the conflict, and could even risk a direct confrontation with NATO.

