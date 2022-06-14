https://sputniknews.com/20220614/european-commission-to-recommend-granting-ukraine-candidate-status-in-eu-reports-suggest-1096297076.html

European Commission to Recommend Granting Ukraine Candidate Status in EU, Reports Suggest

On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made another visit to Kiev to discuss its EU membership bid with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The official assured that the Commission’s final assessment is expected "by the end of next week". On Monday, the College of Commissioners, consisting of 27 representatives of each of EU member states, started discussions on the possibility of granting candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.The newspaper's source said that the Commission was largely supportive of Ukraine, particularly in the context of pro-European moods during and after the so-called Euro-Maidan coup in Kiev in 2014.The commissioners are now going to conclude their assessment on the possibility of granting Ukraine the candidate status, although the final word rests with the EU member states and their respective leaders and governments, who will convene at the summit in Brussels from 23-24 June to discuss the issue based on this recommendation.At least three EU members are still at odds with the initiative, the sources were cited as saying without naming the dissenting countries.Zelensky signed the application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on 28 February, a few days after the start of the Russian operation. During the EU delegation's visit to Kiev on 8 April, he received a questionnaire to begin Ukraine's accession process.Von der Leyen said that the document was "the basis for discussions in the coming months." Zelensky turned in Ukraine's questionnaire to EU Ambassador in Ukraine Matti Maasikas on 18 April. The Commission is currently evaluating Ukraine's answers.

