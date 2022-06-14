European Commission to Recommend Granting Ukraine Candidate Status in EU, Reports Suggest
© AP Photo / Virginia MayoUkraine and European Union flags hang together on the exterior of the building prior to an extraordinary plenary session on Ukraine at the European Parliament in Brussels, Tuesday, March 1, 2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission is set to endorse Ukraine for the status of a European Union member candidate in an assessment prepared for the upcoming EU summit in Brussels, Politico reported, citing sources familiar with the discussion.
On Saturday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen made another visit to Kiev to discuss its EU membership bid with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The official assured that the Commission’s final assessment is expected "by the end of next week". On Monday, the College of Commissioners, consisting of 27 representatives of each of EU member states, started discussions on the possibility of granting candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.
The newspaper's source said that the Commission was largely supportive of Ukraine, particularly in the context of pro-European moods during and after the so-called Euro-Maidan coup in Kiev in 2014.
The commissioners are now going to conclude their assessment on the possibility of granting Ukraine the candidate status, although the final word rests with the EU member states and their respective leaders and governments, who will convene at the summit in Brussels from 23-24 June to discuss the issue based on this recommendation.
© AP PhotoIn this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presents Matti Maasikas, head of the Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine, with the two-volume set of Ukraine's answers to the European Union questionnaire, the first step in his campaign to obtain accelerated EU membership, in Kiev, Ukraine, Monday, April 18, 2022.
At least three EU members are still at odds with the initiative, the sources were cited as saying without naming the dissenting countries.
Zelensky signed the application for Ukraine's accession to the EU on 28 February, a few days after the start of the Russian operation. During the EU delegation's visit to Kiev on 8 April, he received a questionnaire to begin Ukraine's accession process.
Von der Leyen said that the document was "the basis for discussions in the coming months." Zelensky turned in Ukraine's questionnaire to EU Ambassador in Ukraine Matti Maasikas on 18 April. The Commission is currently evaluating Ukraine's answers.