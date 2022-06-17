LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Has Shelled Border Settlement in Russia's Kursk Region, Governor Says

Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donbass republics asked Moscow for assistance amid bombardment by Ukrainian troops. President Putin stressed that the op was started to end the eight-year war, waged by Kiev against Donetsk and Lugansk, adding that the actions of the Ukrainian military amount to genocide.
Russian and Donbass troops are advancing amid the special operation, as they have liberated multiple settlements in the DPR and LPR over the past weeks, including Svyatogorsk and most of Severodonetsk. However, Kiev's forces are still shelling the Donbass republics, carrying out their most intense attacks since 2015 and causing multiple civilian casualties.
