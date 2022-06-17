International
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Has Shelled Border Settlement in Russia's Kursk Region, Governor Says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Has Shelled Border Settlement in Russia's Kursk Region, Governor Says
Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donbass republics asked Moscow for assistance amid bombardment by Ukrainian troops... 17.06.2022, Sputnik International
russia, donbass, ukraine, special operation
Ukrainian soldier armed with US Javelin ride along Khreshchatyk Street, during a military parade to celebrate Independence Day in Kiev, Ukraine. File photo

LIVE UPDATES: Ukraine Has Shelled Border Settlement in Russia's Kursk Region, Governor Says

04:58 GMT 17.06.2022
Russia launched the special operation in Ukraine on 24 February, after the Donbass republics asked Moscow for assistance amid bombardment by Ukrainian troops. President Putin stressed that the op was started to end the eight-year war, waged by Kiev against Donetsk and Lugansk, adding that the actions of the Ukrainian military amount to genocide.
Russian and Donbass troops are advancing amid the special operation, as they have liberated multiple settlements in the DPR and LPR over the past weeks, including Svyatogorsk and most of Severodonetsk. However, Kiev's forces are still shelling the Donbass republics, carrying out their most intense attacks since 2015 and causing multiple civilian casualties.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
05:10 GMT 17.06.2022
Ukraine Has Shelled Border Settlement in Russia's Kursk Region, Governor Says
