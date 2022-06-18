https://sputniknews.com/20220618/putin-calls-western-sanctions-stupid-1096422802.html

Putin Calls Western Sanctions 'Stupid'

Putin Calls Western Sanctions 'Stupid'

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UK Home Secretary approving the extradition of Assange to the US, and the EU backing Ukraine's membership bid.

Putin Calls Western Sanctions "Stupid" On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UK Home Secretary approving the extradition of Assange to the US, and the EU backing Ukraine's membership bid.

Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | WikiLeaks, Julian Assange's Extradition, and Criminalizing JournalismIn the first hour, Lee played Putin's speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and Putin talked about the economic blitzkrieg of sanctions placed on Russia, sovereignty, and the stupidity of the sanctions placed on Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about Julian Assange's journalistic record, Mike Pompeo, and how long this process has taken. Taylor explained the UK's decision to extradite Julian Assange and when Assange's extradition is expected to happen. Tayor discussed the Biden administration's attack on the First Amendment and Australia's part in the Assange case.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

