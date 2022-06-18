https://sputniknews.com/20220618/putin-calls-western-sanctions-stupid-1096422802.html
Putin Calls Western Sanctions 'Stupid'
Putin Calls Western Sanctions 'Stupid'
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UK Home Secretary approving the extradition of Assange to the... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-18T09:31+0000
2022-06-18T09:31+0000
2022-06-18T09:31+0000
radio sputnik
the backstory
cia
australia
radio
spief 2022
vladimir putin
sanctions
julian assange
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096422656_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_c23c01916bc38a9cc8c9547dad9a408c.png
Putin Calls Western Sanctions "Stupid"
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UK Home Secretary approving the extradition of Assange to the US, and the EU backing Ukraine's membership bid.
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | WikiLeaks, Julian Assange's Extradition, and Criminalizing JournalismIn the first hour, Lee played Putin's speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and Putin talked about the economic blitzkrieg of sanctions placed on Russia, sovereignty, and the stupidity of the sanctions placed on Russia.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about Julian Assange's journalistic record, Mike Pompeo, and how long this process has taken. Taylor explained the UK's decision to extradite Julian Assange and when Assange's extradition is expected to happen. Tayor discussed the Biden administration's attack on the First Amendment and Australia's part in the Assange case.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/11/1096422656_0:0:933:700_1920x0_80_0_0_5fcf763d78eba784d75242f2be631bce.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
radio sputnik, the backstory, cia, australia, аудио, radio, spief 2022, vladimir putin, sanctions, julian assange
Putin Calls Western Sanctions 'Stupid'
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the UK Home Secretary approving the extradition of Assange to the US, and the EU backing Ukraine's membership bid.
Taylor Hudak - Journalist & Editor with AcTVism Munich | WikiLeaks, Julian Assange's Extradition, and Criminalizing Journalism
In the first hour, Lee played Putin's speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and Putin talked about the economic blitzkrieg of sanctions placed on Russia, sovereignty, and the stupidity of the sanctions placed on Russia.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Taylor Hudak about Julian Assange's journalistic record, Mike Pompeo, and how long this process has taken. Taylor explained the UK's decision to extradite Julian Assange and when Assange's extradition is expected to happen. Tayor discussed the Biden administration's attack on the First Amendment and Australia's part in the Assange case.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.