BREAKING NEWS: Russia Ready to Increase Wheat Exports to 50 Mln Tonnes, Putin Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Putin: Europe's Short-Sighted Policies Provoked Energy Crisis
Putin: Europe's Short-Sighted Policies Provoked Energy Crisis
Officials in Brussels have repeatedly blamed Moscow for spiraling energy costs, while simultaneously freezing joint Russian-European energy projects and...
world

Putin: Europe's Short-Sighted Policies Provoked Energy Crisis

17:08 GMT 03.06.2022 (Updated: 17:13 GMT 03.06.2022)
