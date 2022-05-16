https://sputniknews.com/20220516/ukraines-foreign-minister-nato-did-little-to-help-kiev-unlike-eu-1095551022.html

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister: NATO Did Little to Help Kiev, Unlike EU

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister: NATO Did Little to Help Kiev, Unlike EU

Kiev has been demanding that NATO set up a no-fly zone over Ukraine since the Russian special military operation kicked off. The alliance promptly ruled out... 16.05.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has criticised NATO for doing very little for Ukraine in the context of the conflict with Russia. During his interview with Bloomberg, Kuleba also praised the EU for outpacing the Washington-based military bloc.The Ukrainian went on to comment that certain NATO member-states have been "very helpful" to his country’s efforts, sending weapons and financial assistance, but stressed that the alliance as a whole has done nothing.Comparing NATOs support to that of the EU, the diplomat praised Brussels for applying sanctions, making "strong political statements", and pledging economic support. Kuleba went as far as to claim that Brussels was not Kiev's best hope, but rather "Ukraine is the best hope of the EU".Since the start of the Russian special military operation on 24 February, Ukraine has been demanding that NATO establish a no-fly zone over the country to prevent Russian forces from carrying out airstrikes. However, Western countries promptly refused to do so, noting that it could trigger an armed confrontation with Russia and potentially nuclear war.In addition, despite striving to join the alliance, Ukraine is not a NATO member and hence does not enjoy protection under article 5, which forces members to come to the aid of any other in the case of conflict.

