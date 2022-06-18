International
https://sputniknews.com/20220618/bojos-allies-slam-conspiracy-bs-as-tory-pms-decry-snub-of-red-wall-talks-over-kiev-visit-1096424933.html
BoJo’s Allies Slam ‘Conspiracy B******s’ as Tory PMs Decry Snub of 'Red Wall' Talks Over Kiev Visit
BoJo’s Allies Slam ‘Conspiracy B******s’ as Tory PMs Decry Snub of 'Red Wall' Talks Over Kiev Visit
Boris Johnson has been accused of using the Ukraine crisis to deflect questions over his own ‘flawed’ leadership, marred by “Partygate” and other... 18.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-18T05:49+0000
2022-06-18T06:16+0000
uk
boris johnson
uk conservative party
ukraine crisis
ben wallace
partygate
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/12/1096425819_0:0:2319:1304_1920x0_80_0_0_449a604417ea7a246d5fbb1f09d2179a.jpg
Boris Johnson’s allies have dismissed as unfounded claims that the UK Prime Minister skipped a conference of Northern Tory MPs for a trip to Ukraine over fears of being given a bad reception there.The PM had opted to pay a second surprise visit to Kiev to meet with Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, instead of attending the inaugural Northern Research Group (NRG) Conference in Doncaster on Friday. Furthermore, Johnson also scrapped a by-election campaign visit to Wakefield on Friday, despite warnings that his party was heading for a loss of this West Yorkshire constituency to Labour on 23 June.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was quick to slam "a lot of rubbish being spouted" over the PM’s amended schedule.Wallace went on Twitter to underscore that visits like the latest one of the PM to Ukraine had to be organised in "total secrecy,” adding that “helping Ukraine win and trying to help at home are linked.”UK Treasury minister, Simon Clarke, echoes similar sentiments, writing on Twitter that the PM was “leading high-level talks with the president of Ukraine,” and advised people criticizing him to “check their priorities.”‘Blindsided’ Tories ‘Disappointed’Nevertheless, there is widespread speculation that Boris Johnson blindsided his Conservative colleagues to avoid a jarring face-off in the “red wall” North following the “Partygate” scandal.The “red wall” (also referred to as Labour's heartlands) is a term used to describe constituencies in England and Wales—mainly in the Midlands, Northern England and North East Wales—which historically tended to support the Labour Party.Sky News cited a “furious” Conservative MP at the conference as saying: "This is the first test of outreach to his colleagues and he's failed it."A source close the conference organisers was cited by British media as describing the PM’s move as "a f****** slap in the face for the Red Wall."A Conservative MP told the Express: "The Prime Minister obviously didn't watch Game of Thrones. Otherwise, he would know 'the North remembers'."Jake Berry, leader of the NRG, said people were "disappointed" by Johnson's snubbing of the event.Another participant of the NRG gathering, Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, described Johnson's decision not to attend as a "missed opportunity".In response, Downing Street said Boris Johnson met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev to offer a major training programme for Ukrainian forces "to help sustain their heroic defence".Previously, Boris Johnson was the first leader of a G7 country to demonstratively display support to the Kiev regime when he went there for the first time in April, after Russia launched its special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country.The PM’s latest trip came hot on the heels of a visit there by French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italy's leader Mario Draghi as Ukraine made a bid to join the EU.PM Boris Johnson dodged a recent no-confidence vote targeting him over the partygate scandal, initiated by the Tory backbench 1922 Committee. The measure came after civil servant Sue Gray's report exposed 16 cases of COVID-19 lockdown violations by cabinet officials in and around Downing Street in 2020-21.The PM found himself slapped with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fine after Scotland Yard wrapped up its respective investigation into the alcohol-fueled lockdown parties. However, despite surviving Tory rebellion, Boris Johnson is currently facing a Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he lied to parliament over “Partygate.”Against the backdrop of other complications, such as inflation and the cost of living crisis driven by soaring energy bills as well as the continuing controversy surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol amendment, Johnson’s Conservatives are bracing for two critical by-elections on 23 June.In Wakefield, a former safe Labour seat that the Tories claimed in 2019, analysts predict a “monumental” swing back to Labour. The second typically “safe” Conservative seat - in the south west of England in Tiverton – is being hotly contested by the Liberal Democrats.
https://sputniknews.com/20220613/plot-in-the-making-analysis-shows-labour-might-be-in-cahoots-with-lib-dems-ahead-of-by-elections-1096260818.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220608/bojo-urged-by-allies-to-swap-sunak-for-hunt-to-reset-premiership-after-no-confidence-vote-1096109062.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220616/bojos-ethics-adviser-quits-amid-partygate-backlash-as-labour-doubts-pm-fit-to-govern-1096358990.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/12/1096425819_0:0:2017:1513_1920x0_80_0_0_76970d16923de3f37d5ce2aa2b558e1b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, boris johnson, uk conservative party, ukraine crisis, ben wallace, partygate, volodymyr zelensky

BoJo’s Allies Slam ‘Conspiracy B******s’ as Tory PMs Decry Snub of 'Red Wall' Talks Over Kiev Visit

05:49 GMT 18.06.2022 (Updated: 06:16 GMT 18.06.2022)
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ahead of their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, ahead of their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, June 17, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.06.2022
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Boris Johnson has been accused of using the Ukraine crisis to deflect questions over his own ‘flawed’ leadership, marred by “Partygate” and other controversies. The UK Prime Minister paid a second surprise visit to Kiev, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while skipping an appearance at a high-profile Tory gathering at home.
Boris Johnson’s allies have dismissed as unfounded claims that the UK Prime Minister skipped a conference of Northern Tory MPs for a trip to Ukraine over fears of being given a bad reception there.
The PM had opted to pay a second surprise visit to Kiev to meet with Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, instead of attending the inaugural Northern Research Group (NRG) Conference in Doncaster on Friday. Furthermore, Johnson also scrapped a by-election campaign visit to Wakefield on Friday, despite warnings that his party was heading for a loss of this West Yorkshire constituency to Labour on 23 June.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was quick to slam "a lot of rubbish being spouted" over the PM’s amended schedule.
Wallace went on Twitter to underscore that visits like the latest one of the PM to Ukraine had to be organised in "total secrecy,” adding that “helping Ukraine win and trying to help at home are linked.”
UK Treasury minister, Simon Clarke, echoes similar sentiments, writing on Twitter that the PM was “leading high-level talks with the president of Ukraine,” and advised people criticizing him to “check their priorities.”

‘Blindsided’ Tories ‘Disappointed’

Nevertheless, there is widespread speculation that Boris Johnson blindsided his Conservative colleagues to avoid a jarring face-off in the “red wall” North following the “Partygate” scandal.
The “red wall” (also referred to as Labour's heartlands) is a term used to describe constituencies in England and Wales—mainly in the Midlands, Northern England and North East Wales—which historically tended to support the Labour Party.
"The PM has shown what he thinks of the north. This was his moment to reset. Instead, it shows his contempt for us all. We were sceptical he would commit to anything – you have to believe in things in order to commit. But, with 148 voting against, you think he’d show up?" a senior NRG source was cited by UK media outlets as saying.
Sky News cited a “furious” Conservative MP at the conference as saying: "This is the first test of outreach to his colleagues and he's failed it."
A source close the conference organisers was cited by British media as describing the PM’s move as "a f****** slap in the face for the Red Wall."
A Conservative MP told the Express: "The Prime Minister obviously didn't watch Game of Thrones. Otherwise, he would know 'the North remembers'."
Jake Berry, leader of the NRG, said people were "disappointed" by Johnson's snubbing of the event.
"We had 30-plus colleagues here and 400 members. What we have set out here today is hugely positive ideas from the North, for the North which are designed to appeal to those voters in Wakefield and across the North of England... Whoever the prime minister is, whatever is in the Conservative Party manifesto, unless people feel good about what Conservatives are achieving in the North, it is going to be a very difficult election. I wouldn't run away from that,” Berry told Channel 4 News.
Keir Starmer speaking at the 2020 Labour Party leadership election hustings in Bristol, Saturday 1 February 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.06.2022
Plot in the Making? Analysis Shows Labour Might Be in Cahoots With Lib-Dems Ahead of By-Elections
13 June, 06:30 GMT
Another participant of the NRG gathering, Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, described Johnson's decision not to attend as a "missed opportunity".
In response, Downing Street said Boris Johnson met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev to offer a major training programme for Ukrainian forces "to help sustain their heroic defence".
Previously, Boris Johnson was the first leader of a G7 country to demonstratively display support to the Kiev regime when he went there for the first time in April, after Russia launched its special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify the country.
The PM’s latest trip came hot on the heels of a visit there by French President Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italy's leader Mario Draghi as Ukraine made a bid to join the EU.
Leadership contender Jeremy Hunt (L) shakes hands to congratulate new Conservative Party leader and incoming prime minister Boris Johnson (R) as the results of the leadership contest are announced at an event in central London on July 23, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
BoJo 'Urged by Allies' to Swap Sunak for Hunt to 'Reset' Premiership After No-Confidence Vote
8 June, 05:43 GMT
PM Boris Johnson dodged a recent no-confidence vote targeting him over the partygate scandal, initiated by the Tory backbench 1922 Committee. The measure came after civil servant Sue Gray's report exposed 16 cases of COVID-19 lockdown violations by cabinet officials in and around Downing Street in 2020-21.
The PM found himself slapped with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) fine after Scotland Yard wrapped up its respective investigation into the alcohol-fueled lockdown parties. However, despite surviving Tory rebellion, Boris Johnson is currently facing a Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he lied to parliament over “Partygate.”
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a speech in Blackpool, north-west England on June 9, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.06.2022
BoJo’s Ethics Adviser Quits Amid ‘Partygate’ Backlash as Labour Doubts PM ‘Fit to Govern’
16 June, 06:53 GMT
Against the backdrop of other complications, such as inflation and the cost of living crisis driven by soaring energy bills as well as the continuing controversy surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol amendment, Johnson’s Conservatives are bracing for two critical by-elections on 23 June.
In Wakefield, a former safe Labour seat that the Tories claimed in 2019, analysts predict a “monumental” swing back to Labour. The second typically “safe” Conservative seat - in the south west of England in Tiverton – is being hotly contested by the Liberal Democrats.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала