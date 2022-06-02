Video of Argentina's Celebrations Goes Viral as Lionel Messi Stars in La Finalissima Win Over Italy
© AP Photo / Jean Francois BadiasPSG's Lionel Messi reacts during the French League One soccer match between Strasbourg and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade de la Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France, Friday, April 29, 2022
Lionel Messi may have failed to win a single international trophy until last year but the luck seems to be smiling on the Argentina captain in recent months. The 34-year-old footballer broke his drought with the national team last year, capturing the Copa America title over Brazil in July and now he's lifted his second trophy with the Albiceleste.
Lionel Messi is finally tasting success with his national team as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner powered Argentina to a clinical 3-0 triumph over Italy in La Finalissima on Wednesday night.
Euro 2020 champions Italy and Copa America winners Argentina faced each other at London's iconic Wembley Stadium to fight for the intercontinental crown.
But it was Messi and company who ran a rampage in the game as they hit the back of the net thrice, scoring twice in the first half followed by a goal in the second.
On the other hand, Roberto Mancini's side continued their downward spiral as they couldn't even open their account in the match. Earlier this year, the Italians failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row, having missed out on the global competition in 2018.
While Messi didn't score in the contest against Italy, he was all over the Azzurri defenders as it was his assist that allowed Lautaro Martinez to put Argentina on the scoresheet in the 28th minute.
Angel Di Maria then made it 2-0 in the 46th minute before Messi came up with his second assist in the final minutes of the match to help Paulo Dybala fire the third goal in stoppage time.
Messi's teammates were in awe of his display against Italy and celebrated Argentina's triumph by hugging their skipper before lifting him on their shoulders.
This video is beautiful. Look how players exactly hugged Messi, started his chant "Que de la mano de Leo Messi" and look how Lisandro jumped Messi in the air 😭 This National Team is everything 💙🇦🇷
The video of Argentina's celebrations has now gone viral on social media as it has already received more than 75,000 views and nearly 2000 likes. The video has been retweeted over 400 times as well.
After their win over Italy, Argentina's next assignment will be in the form of an international friendly against Estonia this Sunday.
