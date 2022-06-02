https://sputniknews.com/20220602/video-of-argentinas-celebrations-goes-viral-as-lionel-messi-stars-in-la-finalissima-win-over-italy-1095934407.html

Video of Argentina's Celebrations Goes Viral as Lionel Messi Stars in La Finalissima Win Over Italy

Lionel Messi may have failed to win a single international trophy until last year but the luck seems to be smiling on the Argentina captain in recent months... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

Lionel Messi is finally tasting success with his national team as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner powered Argentina to a clinical 3-0 triumph over Italy in La Finalissima on Wednesday night.Euro 2020 champions Italy and Copa America winners Argentina faced each other at London's iconic Wembley Stadium to fight for the intercontinental crown.But it was Messi and company who ran a rampage in the game as they hit the back of the net thrice, scoring twice in the first half followed by a goal in the second.On the other hand, Roberto Mancini's side continued their downward spiral as they couldn't even open their account in the match. Earlier this year, the Italians failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row, having missed out on the global competition in 2018.While Messi didn't score in the contest against Italy, he was all over the Azzurri defenders as it was his assist that allowed Lautaro Martinez to put Argentina on the scoresheet in the 28th minute.Angel Di Maria then made it 2-0 in the 46th minute before Messi came up with his second assist in the final minutes of the match to help Paulo Dybala fire the third goal in stoppage time. Messi's teammates were in awe of his display against Italy and celebrated Argentina's triumph by hugging their skipper before lifting him on their shoulders.The video of Argentina's celebrations has now gone viral on social media as it has already received more than 75,000 views and nearly 2000 likes. The video has been retweeted over 400 times as well.After their win over Italy, Argentina's next assignment will be in the form of an international friendly against Estonia this Sunday.

