'Seven Years of Beautiful Moments': Paulo Dybala Tweets Emotional Farewell Message for Juventus Fans

Paulo Dybala is widely regarded one of the most successful footballers ever to play for Juventus. The Argentine joined the Italian club in 2015 before leading... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

Outgoing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has posted an emotional farewell message for the club's supporters on Twitter.On Sunday, the 28-year-old star announced that he will be leaving the Bianconeri at the end of the season after having spent seven years with the former Italian champions because the club and the player failed to agree on a deal that would have extended his stay there. Dybala burst into tears during his last game for the Old Lady on Tuesday as he was given a standing ovation by the fans at the Allianz Stadium following Juve's 2-2 draw against Lazio.On Wednesday, he bid adieu to the club and its supporters with a heartfelt social media post.Dybala, who is set to become a free agent on 30 June, declared that his seven years at Juventus were full of "memories" and he will always miss the "love" of the Italian outfit's fans."Thanks to this team I have really figured out important goals. Here I found special team-mates and I always felt loved by fans, by people, by children and I will never forget this," he continued."During this period, my responsibilities have grown and I have always tried to face them in the best way. We were together for seven years. Seven years of beautiful moments," Dybala claimed.The ex-Palermo striker insisted that Juve and its admirers will remain in his "heart" as he could never thank them enough for the respect and love he received from them during his days with the team.Coming back to Dybala's numbers at Juventus, he scored a highly impressive 115 goals in 292 games in all competitions for the club.Even his numbers in the current campaign weren't bad as he hit the net 15 times in the 2021-22 season but was unable to guide them to any kind of silverware. Juve are set to finish fourth in Italy's top domestic tournament behind leaders AC Milan, Inter, and Napoli.

