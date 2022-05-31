https://sputniknews.com/20220531/wasnt-easy-to-adapt-lionel-messi-opens-up-on-paris-saint-germain-struggles-1095891822.html

'Wasn't Easy to Adapt': Lionel Messi Opens Up on Paris Saint-Germain Struggles

Messi arrived in France last summer after spending well over two decades with Barcelona. The main goal of the 34-year-old footballer was to lead Paris... 31.05.2022, Sputnik International

Lionel Messi has opened up on his struggles at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), admitting that it "was a difficult year" for him at the Parc des Princes.Before joining PSG last year, the Argentina superstar was a goal-scoring behemoth at Barcelona, having scored at least 25 goals for them in 12 successive seasons.However, Messi failed to produce the same numbers in the French capital, and was able to score 11 goals across all competitions for PSG during the 2021-22 season. He managed to hit the back of the net on just six occasions in Ligue 1.Moreover, his failure to capture the Champions League this term has now extended his drought in Europe's premier club competition to seven years.The ex-Barcelona skipper last lifted the coveted trophy in 2015, when he powered the Blaugrana to their fifth continental crown with a 3-1 victory over Juventus in the final.Still, Messi is confident about winning Europe's elite tourney for PSG next season.

