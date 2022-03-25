https://sputniknews.com/20220325/disbelief--shock-in-italy-changing-room-after-qatar-world-cup-qualification-horror-1094178600.html

Disbelief & Shock in Italy Changing Room After Qatar World Cup Qualification Horror

Disbelief & Shock in Italy Changing Room After Qatar World Cup Qualification Horror

Life has come full circle for the Italian football team. From being crowned European champions in July to creating a new world record for the longest winning...

Disappointment, disbelief and shock are the major themes in the Italian changing room after Roberto Mancini's side failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup scheduled to be held in Qatar in November and December later this year.In their play-off game against North Macedonia on Thursday, Italy looked in control of the proceedings, dominating the contest almost until the very end and had multiple opportunities to seal a win, but couldn't cross the final hurdle.Eventually the Euro 2020 winners paid the price of not grabbing their chances as Macedonian forward Aleksandar Trajkovski's 92nd minute strike not only secured a 1-0 victory for his team, but also ensured that Italy would not make it to the World Cup for the second successive time.With their dream of lifting the World Cup trophy dashed, Azzurri midfielder Jorginho blamed himself for his team's heartbreak.On the other hand, captain Giorgio Chiellini said the Italians were feeling like they had been "destroyed" by the Macedonians.Meanwhile, manager Roberto Mancini claimed that "fate" had played its part in their World Cup play-off defeat. He even called the loss the "biggest disappointment" of his career."Just as the Euros was the most wonderful experience of my life, this was the biggest disappointment," he said. "We can say nothing, that is football, sometimes incredible things happen and it happened."Mancini insisted that the European champions were just unfortunate to not qualify for the quadrennial event because they could have topped Group C.Instead it was Switzerland that found itself in pole position after Jorginho missed a penalty each in a goalless draw between the two sides in September and a 1-1 stalemate in November.Italy has not been to a World Cup since 2014 when the most prestigious football tournament was held in Brazil.Well before their 2022 shocker, the Italians had felt the pain in Russia 2018 too. At that time, the Azzurri were beaten 1-0 by Sweden in the first leg of the play-off followed by a 0-0 stalemate in the second.

