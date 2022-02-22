LIVE UPDATES: US Vows to Announce Anti-Russian Sanctions After Moscow Recognises Donbass Republics

Nicaraguan President Calls Russia's Recognition of DPR, LPR Step Towards Regional Security

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Russia's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) creates the conditions to find mutual understanding in the region, as Russia seeks to ensure security there, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said.

"This is the step [recognition of the DPR and LPR's independence], which, God willing, and it is aimed at this, will create conditions for mutual understanding. What Russia is asking for is security", Ortega said during a speech in Managua broadcast by the TV channel Canal 4.