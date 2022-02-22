LIVE UPDATES: US Vows to Announce Anti-Russian Sanctions After Moscow Recognises Donbass Republics

On Monday, amid rapidly deteriorating tensions in Donbass, with Kiev's forces intensifying shelling against local settlements, Russia announced its recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and ordered to deploy a peacekeeping mission in Donbass.
The situation in Donbass remains tense with Ukrainian forces building up in the region.
Following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Moscow recognised them as independent nations. President Vladimir Putin noted the move should have occurred "long ago", and also urged Kiev to "immediately stop hostilities" in the region, saying that otherwise, the Ukrainian regime would be responsible for any possible bloodshed.
The recognition prompted a response from an array of Western countries, including the US and the UK, threatening to impose sanctions against Russia. The White House said it will announce a new round of sanctions during the day.
Follow Sputniks Live Feed to Find Out More!
New firstOld first
06:04 GMT 22.02.2022
Medvedev: Decision on Russia's Recognition of DPR and LPR Difficult But Only Possible Option
Russian Foreign Ministry on Possibility of Lavrov-Blinken Meeting After LPR, DPR Recognition: Moscow Ready For Negotiations
05:55 GMT 22.02.2022
Kiev Claims Russia Violated Ukraine's Sovereignty by Recognizing DPR, LPR
KIEV (Sputnik) - Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko claimed that Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) violated Ukraine's sovereignty.
"We condemn Russia’s decision to recognize so-called DPR & LPR. It’s a blatant violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty & territorial integrity. Moscow’s next moves depend greatly on global reactions. We insist on application against Russia of harsh sanctions to avoid further escalation," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter.
He also claimed in a statement on Facebook that Ukraine is currently using the entire diplomatic arsenal to prevent an armed conflict.
05:52 GMT 22.02.2022
Japan Decries LPR, DPR Recognition by Russia as Undermining Ukraine’s Integrity
TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japan denounces the recognition by Russia of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent, as it undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and integrity, Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa said on Tuesday.
“The act violates Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and international law. This is something which is intolerable, Japan condemns it,” Hayashi told a press conference.
05:27 GMT 22.02.2022
Civilian Injured as Result of Ukrainian Forces' Shelling of Lugansk's Slavyanoserbsk, LPR Says
05:23 GMT 22.02.2022
Nicaraguan President Calls Russia's Recognition of DPR, LPR Step Towards Regional Security
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Russia's recognition of the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) creates the conditions to find mutual understanding in the region, as Russia seeks to ensure security there, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega said.
"This is the step [recognition of the DPR and LPR's independence], which, God willing, and it is aimed at this, will create conditions for mutual understanding. What Russia is asking for is security", Ortega said during a speech in Managua broadcast by the TV channel Canal 4.
05:22 GMT 22.02.2022
Gas Pipeline in Lugansk's Aleksandrovsk Damaged as Result of Shelling by Ukrainian Forces, LPR Says
05:18 GMT 22.02.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Staromikhaylovka Settlement in DPR Using 15 Prohibited Mortars, Donetsk Says
05:11 GMT 22.02.2022
US Has Nothing to Share About Changes in Blinken's Plans to Meet With Lavrov - State Dept.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has nothing to announce yet about possible changes in Secretary of State Antony Blinken's plans to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.
"We have nothing to share at this time beyond what Secretary Blinken mentioned during interviews yesterday", the spokesperson said when asked if Blinken's plans to meet with Lavrov could change after Russia's decision to recognise the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).
05:09 GMT 22.02.2022
DPR Leader Thanks Putin for Recognition of Donbass Republics, Says Future Defined
DONETSK (Sputnik) - Leader of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for recognition of the DPR's independence and said the decision was historic and defined the future of the nation.
"The historic moment of the signing by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin of decrees on the recognition of the Republics of Donbass will forever and firmly enter our lives as the restoration of justice and truth. Today our future has been determined, and we are confidently looking forward", Pushilin said in a statement published on Telegram. "We are grateful to Vladimir Putin and all of Russia".
05:06 GMT 22.02.2022
France Urges Russia to Review Recognition of DPR, LPR - Envoy to UN
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - France believes that Russia needs to follow up its words about readiness for dialogue in the situation around Ukraine with deeds, reviewing the decision to recognise the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR), France's Permanent Representative to the UN Nicolas de Rivière said.
"We call on Russia to back up with deeds its words that it prefers the path of dialogue by cancelling the decision on the recognition [of the DPR and LPR]. We, in coordination with European partners, are preparing targeted sanctions against those who made this illegal decision", de Riviere said at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine.
05:05 GMT 22.02.2022
China Calls for Diplomatic Efforts to Ease Tensions Around Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - China's Ambassador to the United Nations Zhang Jun on Monday urged all parties involved in tensions in Ukraine to continue the dialogue and seek a diplomatic solution.
"All parties concerned must exercise restraint and avoid any action that may fuel tensions. We welcome and encourage every effort to a diplomatic solution and call on all parties concerned to continue dialogue and consultation and seek reasonable solutions to address each other's concerns on the basis of equality and mutual respect", Jun said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council.
05:03 GMT 22.02.2022
Borrell Calls Russia's Peacekeeping Mission to DPR and LPR "Aggression" Against Ukraine
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Russia's decision to send a peacekeeping mission to the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) "aggression" against Ukraine.
"The decrees by President [Vladimir] Putin ordering a so-called peacekeeping mission into the so-called Donetsk & Luhansk people's republics is another outright aggression against Ukraine, a violation of its territorial integrity and sovereignty", Borrell wrote on Twitter.
05:01 GMT 22.02.2022
Russian Ambassador to UN Urges Security Council to Focus on Preventing War in Ukraine
MOSCOW Sputnik) - The Russian ambassador to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, urged the United Nations Security Council to focus on how to avoid a war in Ukraine force Kiev to stop shelling Donbass.
"We have now listened to a number of very emotional statements, categorical assessments and far-reaching conclusions in connection with today's signing by the President of Russia of decrees recognising the Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics. I will leave direct insults without reaction, now it is important to concentrate on how to avoid war and force Ukraine to stop shelling and provocations against Donetsk and Luhansk", Nebenzya said at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday.
05:00 GMT 22.02.2022
UK Cabinet Will Discuss Package of Sanctions Against Russia Tuesday Morning - Reports
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will discuss sanctions against Russia at a meeting of the government's crisis response committee (COBR) early Tuesday, British media reported.