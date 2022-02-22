https://sputniknews.com/20220222/biden-vows-to-impose-sanctions-far-beyond-earlier-ones-on-russia--1093280509.html
Biden Vows to Impose Sanctions Far Beyond Earlier Ones on Russia
Biden Vows to Impose Sanctions Far Beyond Earlier Ones on Russia
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he was imposing the first tranche of economic sanctions against the Russian Federation in response to Moscow's... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
"Russia just announced that it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine," Biden said on Tuesday, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin was "setting up a rationale to take more territory by force.""This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, as he asked permission for in his Duma," he continued."Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbors?" Biden asked. "This is a flagrant violation of international law and it demands a firm response from the international community."The US president announced the first tranche of sanctions against Russia, which target VEB and its military bank, Russia's sovereign debt, and imposes sanctions on Russian "elites and their families." He also said he had worked with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to ensure that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would have brought liquefied natural gas from Russia to German, will not open.He also revealed that US troops would be shifted from elsewhere in Europe into the Baltic States in response to Russian troops remaining in Belarus.Biden said the US was prepared to implement sanctions 'far beyond" those in 2014 if Russia attacks Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he was imposing the first tranche of economic sanctions against the Russian Federation in response to Moscow's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and deployment of peacekeeping forces to the Donbass.
“Russia just announced that it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine,” Biden said on Tuesday, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin was “setting up a rationale to take more territory by force.”
“This is the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, as he asked permission for in his Duma,” he continued.
“Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbors?” Biden asked. “This is a flagrant violation of international law and it demands a firm response from the international community.”
The US president announced the first tranche of sanctions against Russia, which target VEB and its military bank, Russia's sovereign debt, and imposes sanctions on Russian "elites and their families." He also said he had worked with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to ensure that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which would have brought liquefied natural gas from Russia to German, will not open.
He also revealed that US troops would be shifted from elsewhere in Europe into the Baltic States in response to Russian troops remaining in Belarus.
Biden said the US was prepared to implement sanctions ‘far beyond” those in 2014 if Russia attacks Ukraine.