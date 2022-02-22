https://sputniknews.com/20220222/russian-envoy-to-ottawa-stepanov-on-visit-to-foreign-ministry-it-was-political-demarche-1093284171.html

Russian Envoy to Ottawa Stepanov on Visit to Foreign Ministry: It Was Political Demarche

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russian Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik that his meeting with Canada's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier on Tuesday, Stepanov was invited to the Global Affairs Canada for a meeting with Morgan following Moscow’s decision to recognise the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.Stepanov went on to say that he stated Russia’s position and its perception of the situation.Stepanov said it is regrettable that Ukraine did not comply with them during all seven years and a number of countries, especially Western countries that have a special interest in what is happening inside and around Ukraine, could not force it to do so."The situation that we are seeing today is the result of Kiev's refusal to fulfill its obligations under the Minsk package of measures," he said.The Russian ambassador noted that the meeting took only 15 minutes."I told them that Russia is not looking for any confrontation or rivalry with Canada, we look at it as an Arctic neighbour," he said.Stepanov also noted that while the issue of sanctions was not directly raised, it was noted that the Canadian government felt compelled to take certain measures in coordination with its allies.Soon after Stepanov’s visit to the the Foreign Ministry, Ottawa announced a new round of sanctions against Russia.On Monday, President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.Russia’s decision came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened.

