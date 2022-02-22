'It Does Not Make Sense to Go Forward': Blinken Calls Off Thursday Meeting With Lavrov

International
BREAKING: Blinken Calls Off Thursday Meeting With Lavrov, Says 'Does Not Make Sense to Go Forward'
21:53 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 22:11 GMT 22.02.2022)
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called off a Thursday meeting in Geneva, Switzerland with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two were expected to try and find diplomatic middle ground over Ukraine.
Blinken said, at a press conference, "Now that we see the invasion is beginning...it does not make sense to go forward with that meeting at this time."
Blinken when asked about diplomacy, said, “To the extent that we can do anything to avert a worst case scenario...we will always pursue that.” He added, “But Moscow needs to demonstrate that it’s serious.”
Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, also spoke at the press conference.
The US placed sanctions on Russia earlier in the day, but he said, "Ukraine strongly believes that the time for sanctions is now," and added, "Hit Russia's economy now, and hit it hard."
When asked about Russian troops moving into the newly recognized states in the Donbas, he said, "There's no such thing as a minor or middle invasion -- an invasion is an invasion."
On Monday, Russia became the first United Nations member nation to recognize the sovereignty of the two breakaway states, Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, in eastern Ukraine.
The region has been in a state of war since 2014, and Russia sent in military personnel to help keep the peace. The act has been described by the United States, Ukraine, and NATO as an invasion.
