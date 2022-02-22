https://sputniknews.com/20220222/it-does-not-make-sense-to-go-forward-blinken-calls-off-thursday-meeting-with-lavrov-1093282408.html

'It Does Not Make Sense to Go Forward': Blinken Calls Off Thursday Meeting With Lavrov

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called off a Thursday meeting in Geneva, Switzerland with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The two... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, also spoke at the press conference. When asked about Russian troops moving into the newly recognized states in the Donbas, he said, "There's no such thing as a minor or middle invasion -- an invasion is an invasion."On Monday, Russia became the first United Nations member nation to recognize the sovereignty of the two breakaway states, Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, in eastern Ukraine. The region has been in a state of war since 2014, and Russia sent in military personnel to help keep the peace. The act has been described by the United States, Ukraine, and NATO as an invasion.

russia, antony blinken, sergei lavrov