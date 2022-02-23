International
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/us-senate-majority-leader-requests-administration-brief-senate-on-ukraine-crisis---reports-1093286457.html
US Senate Majority Leader Requests Administration Brief Senate on Ukraine Crisis - Reports
US Senate Majority Leader Requests Administration Brief Senate on Ukraine Crisis - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer requested that top Biden administration officials provide an update to the entire Senate on the... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T01:39+0000
2022-02-23T01:39+0000
donbass conflict
us
congress
chuck schumer
ukraine
meeting
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082534786_0:33:3017:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_164d8abf53e905b0d6124ccd20a1baf2.jpg
US media reported, citing Schumer's spokesperson, that Schumer is asking US officials to brief the Senate on the current situation in Ukraine following President Joe Biden's announcement of new sanctions against Russia.The US Senate reconvenes on February 28, a day before Biden delivers his State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress on March 1.The United States and its European allies announced sanctions against Russia after Moscow decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.The decision followed a deterioration of the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082534786_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3f8cac96bb72a43abb8a51c6696ebcf1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donbass conflict, us, congress, chuck schumer, ukraine, meeting

US Senate Majority Leader Requests Administration Brief Senate on Ukraine Crisis - Reports

01:39 GMT 23.02.2022
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) touts Senate Democrats legislative accomplishments as he holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) touts Senate Democrats legislative accomplishments as he holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2022
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
SubscribeGoogle news
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer requested that top Biden administration officials provide an update to the entire Senate on the situation in Ukraine, US media reported.
US media reported, citing Schumer's spokesperson, that Schumer is asking US officials to brief the Senate on the current situation in Ukraine following President Joe Biden's announcement of new sanctions against Russia.
The US Senate reconvenes on February 28, a day before Biden delivers his State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress on March 1.
The United States and its European allies announced sanctions against Russia after Moscow decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.
The decision followed a deterioration of the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала