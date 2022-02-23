https://sputniknews.com/20220223/us-senate-majority-leader-requests-administration-brief-senate-on-ukraine-crisis---reports-1093286457.html

US Senate Majority Leader Requests Administration Brief Senate on Ukraine Crisis - Reports

US Senate Majority Leader Requests Administration Brief Senate on Ukraine Crisis - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer requested that top Biden administration officials provide an update to the entire Senate on the... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International

US media reported, citing Schumer's spokesperson, that Schumer is asking US officials to brief the Senate on the current situation in Ukraine following President Joe Biden's announcement of new sanctions against Russia.The US Senate reconvenes on February 28, a day before Biden delivers his State of the Union Address to a joint session of Congress on March 1.The United States and its European allies announced sanctions against Russia after Moscow decided to recognize the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics. Under the new treaties, Moscow will ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.The decision followed a deterioration of the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics amid interference by the West. Russia has repeatedly denied having any intention of invading Ukraine.

