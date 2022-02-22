International
BREAKING NEWS: Minsk Agreements Do Not Exist Anymore, We Recognised DPR and LPR - Putin
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/putin-minsk-agreements-do-not-exist-anymore-we-recognised-dpr-and-lpr-1093277495.html
Putin: Minsk Agreements Do Not Exist Anymore, We Recognised DPR and LPR
Putin: Minsk Agreements Do Not Exist Anymore, We Recognised DPR and LPR
Russia has recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, pointing to Ukrainian authorities’ failure to end the conflict in the... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T16:36+0000
2022-02-22T16:44+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, lugansk people’s republic

Putin: Minsk Agreements Do Not Exist Anymore, We Recognised DPR and LPR

16:36 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 16:44 GMT 22.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Russia has recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, pointing to Ukrainian authorities’ failure to end the conflict in the east by adhering to the Minsk agreements that were signed in 2015 specifically for this purpose. President Vladimir Putin argued that Kiev chose to resolve the conflict via military means.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала