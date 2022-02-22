https://sputniknews.com/20220222/putin-minsk-agreements-do-not-exist-anymore-we-recognised-dpr-and-lpr-1093277495.html
Putin: Minsk Agreements Do Not Exist Anymore, We Recognised DPR and LPR
Russia has recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, pointing to Ukrainian authorities’ failure to end the conflict in the... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
russia, vladimir putin, lugansk people’s republic
16:36 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 16:44 GMT 22.02.2022)
Being updated
Russia has recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, pointing to Ukrainian authorities’ failure to end the conflict in the east by adhering to the Minsk agreements that were signed in 2015 specifically for this purpose. President Vladimir Putin argued that Kiev chose to resolve the conflict via military means.