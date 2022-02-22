Putin: Minsk Agreements Do Not Exist Anymore, We Recognised DPR and LPR

Tim Korso

Russia has recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, pointing to Ukrainian authorities’ failure to end the conflict in the east by adhering to the Minsk agreements that were signed in 2015 specifically for this purpose. President Vladimir Putin argued that Kiev chose to resolve the conflict via military means.