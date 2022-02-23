https://sputniknews.com/20220223/this-is-only-the-start-australia-files-sanctions-against-russia-over-recognition-of-lpr-dpr-1093286813.html
'This Is Only the Start': Australia Files Sanctions Against Russia Over Recognition of LPR, DPR
'This Is Only the Start': Australia Files Sanctions Against Russia Over Recognition of LPR, DPR
Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that he would be filing the nation's own set of sanctions against Russia following its... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T02:24+0000
2022-02-23T02:24+0000
2022-02-23T02:44+0000
australia
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that he would be filing the nation's own set of sanctions against Russia following its recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republic's (DPR, LPR) independence.The prime minister detailed during his announcement that the sanctions would be imposed immediately, underscoring that the initiative would include travel bans and strikes against eight members of Russia's security council. Additionally, entities tied to Moscow as well as against Russian banks, transport, energy, telecommunications, oil, gas and minerals. However, Morrison did not namecheck the sanctioned individuals, opting to state that they were the same individuals that had been blacklisted by the UK and US.The move comes hours after the US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced sanctions against Russia over its Monday decision to recognize the LPR and DPR's independence from Ukraine.Sanctions that have already been imposed against Crimea, which voted to join the Russian Federation in a 2014 referendum, are also set to be extended. Morrison has stressed that the declaration would "ensure there are severe costs" to what he sees as "Russian aggression."The sanctions, the prime minister noted, will target "the perpetrators and beneficiaries of this violence [in the Donbass regions.]""We will be adding names to the list," he continued. "And we'll be ratcheting it up further to potentially other areas of economic activity."The prime minister went on to state that some 1,400 Australians presently in Ukraine, and that he hoped China would join Australia and company in filing sanctions against Russia.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
australia, sanctions
Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that he would be filing the nation's own set of sanctions against Russia following its recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republic's (DPR, LPR) independence.
The prime minister detailed during his announcement that the sanctions would be imposed immediately, underscoring that the initiative would include travel bans and strikes against eight members of Russia's security council.
Additionally, entities tied to Moscow as well as against Russian banks, transport, energy, telecommunications, oil, gas and minerals.
However, Morrison did not namecheck the sanctioned individuals, opting to state that they were the same individuals that had been blacklisted by the UK and US.
"Australians always stand up to bullies," Morrison remarked. "And we will be standing up to Russia along with all of our partners."
The move comes hours after the US President Joe Biden
and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
had announced sanctions against Russia over its Monday decision to recognize the LPR and DPR's independence from Ukraine.
Sanctions that have already been imposed against Crimea, which voted to join the Russian Federation in a 2014 referendum, are also set to be extended. Morrison has stressed that the declaration would "ensure there are severe costs" to what he sees as "Russian aggression."
The sanctions, the prime minister noted, will target "the perpetrators and beneficiaries of this violence [in the Donbass regions.]"
"We will be adding names to the list," he continued. "And we'll be ratcheting it up further to potentially other areas of economic activity."
The prime minister went on to state that some 1,400 Australians presently in Ukraine, and that he hoped China would join Australia and company in filing sanctions against Russia.