International
https://sputniknews.com/20220223/this-is-only-the-start-australia-files-sanctions-against-russia-over-recognition-of-lpr-dpr-1093286813.html
'This Is Only the Start': Australia Files Sanctions Against Russia Over Recognition of LPR, DPR
'This Is Only the Start': Australia Files Sanctions Against Russia Over Recognition of LPR, DPR
Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that he would be filing the nation's own set of sanctions against Russia following its... 23.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-23T02:24+0000
2022-02-23T02:44+0000
australia
sanctions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that he would be filing the nation's own set of sanctions against Russia following its recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republic's (DPR, LPR) independence.The prime minister detailed during his announcement that the sanctions would be imposed immediately, underscoring that the initiative would include travel bans and strikes against eight members of Russia's security council. Additionally, entities tied to Moscow as well as against Russian banks, transport, energy, telecommunications, oil, gas and minerals. However, Morrison did not namecheck the sanctioned individuals, opting to state that they were the same individuals that had been blacklisted by the UK and US.The move comes hours after the US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced sanctions against Russia over its Monday decision to recognize the LPR and DPR's independence from Ukraine.Sanctions that have already been imposed against Crimea, which voted to join the Russian Federation in a 2014 referendum, are also set to be extended. Morrison has stressed that the declaration would "ensure there are severe costs" to what he sees as "Russian aggression."The sanctions, the prime minister noted, will target "the perpetrators and beneficiaries of this violence [in the Donbass regions.]""We will be adding names to the list," he continued. "And we'll be ratcheting it up further to potentially other areas of economic activity."The prime minister went on to state that some 1,400 Australians presently in Ukraine, and that he hoped China would join Australia and company in filing sanctions against Russia.
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australia, sanctions

'This Is Only the Start': Australia Files Sanctions Against Russia Over Recognition of LPR, DPR

02:24 GMT 23.02.2022 (Updated: 02:44 GMT 23.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
Australian Prime Minster Scott Morrison announced on Wednesday that he would be filing the nation's own set of sanctions against Russia following its recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republic's (DPR, LPR) independence.
The prime minister detailed during his announcement that the sanctions would be imposed immediately, underscoring that the initiative would include travel bans and strikes against eight members of Russia's security council.
Additionally, entities tied to Moscow as well as against Russian banks, transport, energy, telecommunications, oil, gas and minerals.
However, Morrison did not namecheck the sanctioned individuals, opting to state that they were the same individuals that had been blacklisted by the UK and US.
"Australians always stand up to bullies," Morrison remarked. "And we will be standing up to Russia along with all of our partners."
The move comes hours after the US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had announced sanctions against Russia over its Monday decision to recognize the LPR and DPR's independence from Ukraine.
Sanctions that have already been imposed against Crimea, which voted to join the Russian Federation in a 2014 referendum, are also set to be extended. Morrison has stressed that the declaration would "ensure there are severe costs" to what he sees as "Russian aggression."
The sanctions, the prime minister noted, will target "the perpetrators and beneficiaries of this violence [in the Donbass regions.]"
"We will be adding names to the list," he continued. "And we'll be ratcheting it up further to potentially other areas of economic activity."
The prime minister went on to state that some 1,400 Australians presently in Ukraine, and that he hoped China would join Australia and company in filing sanctions against Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала