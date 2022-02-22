https://sputniknews.com/20220222/eu-foreign-minister-european-sanctions-to-hit-russian-govts-access-to-capital-financial-markets-1093279149.html
EU Foreign Minister: European Sanctions to Hit Russian Gov't's Access to Capital, Financial Markets
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has announced a list of sanctions that the EU is planning to slap on Russia over its decision to recognise the two Donbass republics – the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).
22.02.2022
Earlier, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission announced that the EU would sanction several Russian banks and restrict the Russian state's access to the EU's financial markets over Moscow’s decision to recognise the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) on 21 February.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has announced a list of sanctions that the EU is planning to slap on Russia over its decision to recognise the two Donbass republics – the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).