International
BREAKING: European Sanctions to Hit Russian Gov't’s Access to Capital, Financial Markets, EU Foreign Minister Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/eu-foreign-minister-european-sanctions-to-hit-russian-govts-access-to-capital-financial-markets-1093279149.html
EU Foreign Minister: European Sanctions to Hit Russian Gov't’s Access to Capital, Financial Markets
EU Foreign Minister: European Sanctions to Hit Russian Gov't’s Access to Capital, Financial Markets
Earlier, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission announced that the EU would sanction several Russian banks and restrict the Russian... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T17:33+0000
2022-02-22T17:45+0000
russia
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093279149.jpg?1645551912
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has announced a list of sanctions that the EU is planning to slap on Russia over its decision to recognise the two Donbass republics – the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, europe

EU Foreign Minister: European Sanctions to Hit Russian Gov't’s Access to Capital, Financial Markets

17:33 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 17:45 GMT 22.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Earlier, the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission announced that the EU would sanction several Russian banks and restrict the Russian state's access to the EU's financial markets over Moscow’s decision to recognise the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) on 21 February.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has announced a list of sanctions that the EU is planning to slap on Russia over its decision to recognise the two Donbass republics – the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала