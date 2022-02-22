https://sputniknews.com/20220222/russia-recognises-dpr-lpr-within-borders-in-which-they-proclaimed-independence-kremlin-says-1093265194.html

Russia Recognises DPR, LPR Within Borders in Which They Proclaimed Independence, Kremlin Says

Russia Recognises DPR, LPR Within Borders in Which They Proclaimed Independence, Kremlin Says

Russia's recognition of the two Donbass republics came on 21 February following calls to do so by the Russian State Duma and the DPR, LPR leadership. The... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has clarified that Russia recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) within the borders in which they proclaimed their independence back in 2014. The moment came during a press conference on the matter.The head of the DPR, in turn, stated that the borders of both Donbass republics are solidified in their respective constitutions and remain with the borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. He did not elaborate further on the matter.Russia Recognises DPR, LPR's Independence From UkraineRussian President Vladimir Putin on 21 February ordered to recognise the independence of the DPR and LPR and sign friendship treaties with them, which include provisions for collective defence and security. He cited Kiev's continuing refusal to follow the provisions of the Minsk agreements and Ukraine's forces continuing attacks on the Donbass republics, which intensified severely last week.The DPR and LPR reported numerous cases of Ukrainian forces shelling civilian buildings, infrastructure, and positions of the republics' militias over the past several days, which led to civilian casualties, destruction, and the cutting off of gas and water supplies to certain cities. The OSCE reported over 2,000 ceasefire violations on the day of the two republics' recognition.The move to recognise the DPR and LPR was supported by the Syrian government, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia. At the same time, the US, the EU, NATO, Ukraine, and several other countries condemned Russia's decision and threatened to slap Moscow with a new round of economic sanctions.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also stated that he is considering cutting diplomatic ties with Russia in response to the move. However, both Western countries and Kiev insisted on continuing attempts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine via diplomatic means and negotiations with Russia.

