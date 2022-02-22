International
Live Broadcast From Donetsk After Recognition of Donbass Republics' Independence by Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/russia-recognises-dpr-lpr-within-borders-in-which-they-proclaimed-independence-kremlin-says-1093265194.html
Russia Recognises DPR, LPR Within Borders in Which They Proclaimed Independence, Kremlin Says
Russia Recognises DPR, LPR Within Borders in Which They Proclaimed Independence, Kremlin Says
Russia's recognition of the two Donbass republics came on 21 February following calls to do so by the Russian State Duma and the DPR, LPR leadership. The... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T10:50+0000
2022-02-22T11:34+0000
russia
dpr
lpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093266136_0:0:3213:1808_1920x0_80_0_0_ad4adce90475d466bd99b5913f1b31d6.jpg
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has clarified that Russia recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) within the borders in which they proclaimed their independence back in 2014. The moment came during a press conference on the matter.The head of the DPR, in turn, stated that the borders of both Donbass republics are solidified in their respective constitutions and remain with the borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. He did not elaborate further on the matter.Russia Recognises DPR, LPR's Independence From UkraineRussian President Vladimir Putin on 21 February ordered to recognise the independence of the DPR and LPR and sign friendship treaties with them, which include provisions for collective defence and security. He cited Kiev's continuing refusal to follow the provisions of the Minsk agreements and Ukraine's forces continuing attacks on the Donbass republics, which intensified severely last week.The DPR and LPR reported numerous cases of Ukrainian forces shelling civilian buildings, infrastructure, and positions of the republics' militias over the past several days, which led to civilian casualties, destruction, and the cutting off of gas and water supplies to certain cities. The OSCE reported over 2,000 ceasefire violations on the day of the two republics' recognition.The move to recognise the DPR and LPR was supported by the Syrian government, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia. At the same time, the US, the EU, NATO, Ukraine, and several other countries condemned Russia's decision and threatened to slap Moscow with a new round of economic sanctions.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also stated that he is considering cutting diplomatic ties with Russia in response to the move. However, both Western countries and Kiev insisted on continuing attempts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine via diplomatic means and negotiations with Russia.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093266136_61:0:2790:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_849f6bb417098f0ca7d8b3ae3225c767.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, dpr, lpr

Russia Recognises DPR, LPR Within Borders in Which They Proclaimed Independence, Kremlin Says

10:50 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 11:34 GMT 22.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankDonetsk People's Republic flag and coat of arms on a building
Donetsk People's Republic flag and coat of arms on a building - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
SubscribeGoogle news
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Russia's recognition of the two Donbass republics came on 21 February following calls to do so by the Russian State Duma and the DPR, LPR leadership. The decision was made by President Vladimir Putin amid the continuing shelling of cities in the Donbass region by the Ukrainian armed forces in violation of the Minsk agreements.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has clarified that Russia recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) within the borders in which they proclaimed their independence back in 2014. The moment came during a press conference on the matter.
The head of the DPR, in turn, stated that the borders of both Donbass republics are solidified in their respective constitutions and remain with the borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. He did not elaborate further on the matter.

Russia Recognises DPR, LPR's Independence From Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on 21 February ordered to recognise the independence of the DPR and LPR and sign friendship treaties with them, which include provisions for collective defence and security. He cited Kiev's continuing refusal to follow the provisions of the Minsk agreements and Ukraine's forces continuing attacks on the Donbass republics, which intensified severely last week.
The DPR and LPR reported numerous cases of Ukrainian forces shelling civilian buildings, infrastructure, and positions of the republics' militias over the past several days, which led to civilian casualties, destruction, and the cutting off of gas and water supplies to certain cities. The OSCE reported over 2,000 ceasefire violations on the day of the two republics' recognition.
The move to recognise the DPR and LPR was supported by the Syrian government, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia. At the same time, the US, the EU, NATO, Ukraine, and several other countries condemned Russia's decision and threatened to slap Moscow with a new round of economic sanctions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also stated that he is considering cutting diplomatic ties with Russia in response to the move. However, both Western countries and Kiev insisted on continuing attempts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine via diplomatic means and negotiations with Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала