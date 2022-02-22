https://sputniknews.com/20220222/russian-parliaments-upper-chamber-greenlights-use-of-military-abroad-after-dpr-lpr-recognition-1093276299.html
Russian Parliament's Upper Chamber Greenlights Use of Military Abroad After DPR, LPR Recognition
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the recognition of the two Donbass republics after noting that Kiev had failed to take steps to make peace with them... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
16:10 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 16:14 GMT 22.02.2022)
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the recognition of the two Donbass republics after noting that Kiev had failed to take steps to make peace with them in accordance with the Minsk agreements. Moscow also signed friendship treaties with the republics, which include provisions for joint defence and security.