International
Live From Lugansk as LPR Citizens Celebrate Recognition by Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20220222/russian-parliaments-upper-chamber-greenlights-use-of-military-abroad-after-dpr-lpr-recognition-1093276299.html
Russian Parliament's Upper Chamber Greenlights Use of Military Abroad After DPR, LPR Recognition
Russian Parliament's Upper Chamber Greenlights Use of Military Abroad After DPR, LPR Recognition
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the recognition of the two Donbass republics after noting that Kiev had failed to take steps to make peace with them... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T16:10+0000
2022-02-22T16:14+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia

Russian Parliament's Upper Chamber Greenlights Use of Military Abroad After DPR, LPR Recognition

16:10 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 16:14 GMT 22.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the recognition of the two Donbass republics after noting that Kiev had failed to take steps to make peace with them in accordance with the Minsk agreements. Moscow also signed friendship treaties with the republics, which include provisions for joint defence and security.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала