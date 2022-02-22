https://sputniknews.com/20220222/eu-seeks-to-limit-russias-access-to-european-financial-markets-1093269568.html

EU Seeks to Limit Russia's Access to European Financial Markets

Russian President Vladimir Putin on 21 February ordered to recognise the DPR and LPR in Donbass following Kiev's failure to fulfill the provisions of the Minsk... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-22T12:22+0000

2022-02-22T12:22+0000

2022-02-22T13:10+0000

europe

russia

dpr

lpr

The European Union wants to slap sanctions on Russian banks and limit Russia's access to European financial markets over Moscow's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), a joint statement by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission has said.The statement clarified that only those banks the EU believes are financing the Russian military and Moscow's operations in Donetsk and Lugansk will be affected. The presidents also noted that specifically the Russian state and government will be limited in its access to the EU's capital and financial markets if the sanctions package gets adopted.The EU presidents also said that sanctions will target Russian individuals and entities that either participated in the process of recognising the Donbass republics' independence or that are operating on their territory. The statement additionally said that the European bloc will ban all trade with the newly recognised republics.Around the same time, the UK announced its own list of sanctions, which included freezing the assets of five Russian banks allegedly affiliated with the government, as well as economic sanctions against three Russian businessmen - Gennady Timchenko, owner of the investment company Volga Group, as well as Boris and Igor Rotenberg. Additionally, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be suspended.

