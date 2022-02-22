https://sputniknews.com/20220222/eu-seeks-to-limit-russias-access-to-european-financial-markets-1093269568.html
EU Seeks to Limit Russia's Access to European Financial Markets
EU Seeks to Limit Russia's Access to European Financial Markets
Russian President Vladimir Putin on 21 February ordered to recognise the DPR and LPR in Donbass following Kiev's failure to fulfill the provisions of the Minsk... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-22T12:22+0000
2022-02-22T12:22+0000
2022-02-22T13:10+0000
europe
russia
dpr
lpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_44924eed4a22b1167789337f197c5ba4.jpg
The European Union wants to slap sanctions on Russian banks and limit Russia's access to European financial markets over Moscow's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), a joint statement by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission has said.The statement clarified that only those banks the EU believes are financing the Russian military and Moscow's operations in Donetsk and Lugansk will be affected. The presidents also noted that specifically the Russian state and government will be limited in its access to the EU's capital and financial markets if the sanctions package gets adopted.The EU presidents also said that sanctions will target Russian individuals and entities that either participated in the process of recognising the Donbass republics' independence or that are operating on their territory. The statement additionally said that the European bloc will ban all trade with the newly recognised republics.Around the same time, the UK announced its own list of sanctions, which included freezing the assets of five Russian banks allegedly affiliated with the government, as well as economic sanctions against three Russian businessmen - Gennady Timchenko, owner of the investment company Volga Group, as well as Boris and Igor Rotenberg. Additionally, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be suspended.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107750/22/1077502211_85:0:1920:1376_1920x0_80_0_0_b589a0102c5719fa0d3d5f44a7cc2d2b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
europe, russia, dpr, lpr
EU Seeks to Limit Russia's Access to European Financial Markets
12:22 GMT 22.02.2022 (Updated: 13:10 GMT 22.02.2022) Subscribe
Russian President Vladimir Putin on 21 February ordered to recognise the DPR and LPR in Donbass following Kiev's failure to fulfill the provisions of the Minsk agreements and the restarting of hostilities along the line of contact between Ukraine's forces and the militia of the two republics.
The European Union wants to slap sanctions on Russian banks and limit Russia's access to European financial markets over Moscow's recognition of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), a joint statement by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission has said.
The statement clarified that only those banks the EU believes are financing the Russian military and Moscow's operations in Donetsk and Lugansk will be affected. The presidents also noted that specifically the Russian state and government will be limited in its access to the EU's capital and financial markets if the sanctions package gets adopted.
"The EU has prepared and stands ready to adopt additional measures at a later stage if needed in light of further developments", European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in the joint statement.
The EU presidents also said that sanctions will target Russian individuals and entities that either participated in the process of recognising the Donbass republics' independence or that are operating on their territory. The statement additionally said that the European bloc will ban all trade with the newly recognised republics.
"These sanctions will affect those who made the decision, who voted for the recognition. This is different from the package of sanctions that were adopted on Crimea. This package of sanctions will also affect organisations operating in the regions", spokesman for the European Commission, Eric Mamer, clarified.
Around the same time, the UK announced its own list of sanctions
, which included freezing the assets of five Russian banks allegedly affiliated with the government, as well as economic sanctions against three Russian businessmen - Gennady Timchenko, owner of the investment company Volga Group, as well as Boris and Igor Rotenberg. Additionally, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline would be suspended.