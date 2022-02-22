https://sputniknews.com/20220222/russia-recognised-dpr-lpr-to-avoid-more-casualties-due-to-escalation-of-situation-by-kiev---mfa-1093262215.html

Russia Recognised DPR, LPR to Avoid More Casualties Due to Escalation of Situation by Kiev - MFA

Russia Recognised DPR, LPR to Avoid More Casualties Due to Escalation of Situation by Kiev - MFA

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a bill to recognise the independence of the two Donbass republics citing continuing shelling of the two entities by... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-22T09:17+0000

2022-02-22T09:17+0000

2022-02-22T10:02+0000

russia

ukraine

dpr

lpr

vladimir putin

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093263218_0:2:3072:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_b4901381b2d9d7696a44a879c552ac8e.jpg

Moscow made the decision to recognise the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) because the escalation of the situation in the Donbass region by Ukraine could lead to numerous casualties, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko has stated.He stressed that both the DPR and LPR had sustained mass shelling from Kiev's forces, which resulted in the deaths of locals and destruction of key infrastructure, including water and gas supply systems. Rudenko added that the ratification of the Russian agreements with the DPR and LPR would ensure the safety of the two republics' citizens.The deputy minister elaborated that these agreements also allow the parties to cooperate with each other and provide assistance in a number of areas, including the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.Recognition of Donbass RepublicsFollowing several days of the uninterrupted shelling of cities in the DPR and LPR, including with mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, by Kiev, the Russian Parliament, the State Duma, voted in favour of asking President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of the two republics. This request was later echoed by the DPR and LPR as well.Russia abstained from the move, despite calls to do so in 2014, when the two republics declared their independence from Ukraine following a Western-backed coup in Kiev fearing that the rights of the predominantly Russian-speaking population would be infringed upon by the new nationalist government. Moscow decided not to recognise them at the time to make way for the Minsk agreements, brokered by Russia, Germany, and France and which included a roadmap for restoring peace and reintegrating Donbass into Ukraine.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

russia, ukraine, dpr, lpr, vladimir putin