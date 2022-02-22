https://sputniknews.com/20220222/zelenskyy-says-kiev-considering-possibility-of-severing-diplomatic-relations-with-russia-1093263816.html

Zelensky Says Kiev Considering Possibility of Severing Diplomatic Relations With Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier satisfied the request by the country's parliament and the two Donbass republics and recognised the independence of the... 22.02.2022, Sputnik International

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that he received a request from the Foreign Ministry to cut diplomatic ties with Russia amid the latter's recognition of the DPR and LPR's independence and that he was considering this option.Zelensky claimed that by recognising the two republic's independence Russia engaged in "legal aggression that creates a foothold for further escalation" by Moscow. At the same time, the president expressed his opinion that there won't be a "powerful war" against Ukraine or an escalation by Russia, but promised to introduce martial law if it happens.Russia Recognises Two Donbass RepublicsOn 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to recognise the independence of DPR and LPR and sign friendship treaties with them, which include provisions for collective defence and security and allowed Moscow to deploy a peacekeeping mission there.The decision came in the wake of the deteriorating situation at the line of contact between Kiev's forces and the two republics, with Ukraine starting to shell cities and positions in the DPR and LPR last week. The OSCE monitoring mission has spotted over 2,000 ceasefire violations, with the LPR saying that the OSCE recorded Kiev violating humanitarian law.

