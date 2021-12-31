Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/nato-is-transforming-ukraine-into-military-foothold-against-russia-lavrov-tells-sputnik-1091937563.html
NATO is Transforming Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Russia, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
NATO is Transforming Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Russia, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
The Russian foreign minister has criticised the alliance for backing Kiev's militaristic aspirations and stressed that there will be an "adequate response" to any possible military provocations carried out by Ukraine.
2021-12-31T07:37+0000
2021-12-31T08:38+0000
military & intelligence
sergei lavrov
us
russia
ukraine
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102494/54/1024945401_138:0:2362:1251_1920x0_80_0_0_206d19821c6d019e0f244d0121783010.jpg
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told Sputnik that NATO is trying to use Kiev as a tool against Russia.He noted that the number of troops participating in drills in Ukraine will double in 2022 and reach 64,000.The minister also said that the Ukrainian government has no intention of ending a military conflict with the self-proclaimed republics that has been plaguing the country since 2014. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities consider support from NATO "as carte blanche for a military operation". The minister added that there will be an "adequate response" to any possible military provocations from Kiev.The tensions between Moscow and Kiev previously resulted in media reports claiming that Russia is planning to "invade" Ukraine, which the Kremlin blasted as "alarmism". Russia stressed it can relocate its troops within its own territory, while NATO's military activity near the country's borders poses a threat to its security.At the same time, Moscow came forward with security guarantee proposals, in a bid to stop the deterioration of ties. On 17 December, Russia released draft agreements, which include mutual security guarantees in Europe, non-deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, and NATO's non-expansion eastward.It is expected that the proposals will be discussed during Russia-US talks in Geneva, scheduled on 10 January, as well as during the Russia-NATO Council on 12 January.
this Ukrainens are stupidier than Alija Izetbegovic so it can be our adute, stupidnes of their leaders
0
Let Russia stop believing NATO and Biden's speech
0
5
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102494/54/1024945401_416:0:2084:1251_1920x0_80_0_0_a6eb8ea118592130ec7256e402e7d985.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
military & intelligence, sergei lavrov, us, russia, ukraine, nato

NATO is Transforming Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Russia, Lavrov Tells Sputnik

07:37 GMT 31.12.2021 (Updated: 08:38 GMT 31.12.2021)
© AFP 2021 / ALEXANDER NEMENOVRussian soldiers stand near a Topol-M ICBM while participating in a rehearsal for the nation's Victory Day parade outside Moscow in Alabino on April 22, 2008
Russian soldiers stand near a Topol-M ICBM while participating in a rehearsal for the nation's Victory Day parade outside Moscow in Alabino on April 22, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / ALEXANDER NEMENOV
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Russian foreign minister criticised the alliance for backing Kiev's militaristic aspirations and stressed that there will be an "adequate response" to any possible military provocations carried out by Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told Sputnik that NATO is trying to use Kiev as a tool against Russia.

"NATO member states are systematically transforming Ukraine into a military foothold against Russia, building their bases there, using its territory to conduct exercises. If this year there were seven such manoeuvres, then in the coming year, according to a law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada [the parliament] of Ukraine, 10 [drills are planned], including one year-round [exercise]", Lavrov said.

He noted that the number of troops participating in drills in Ukraine will double in 2022 and reach 64,000.
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service In this image released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in the Donetsk Region, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
In this image released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in the Donetsk Region, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
In this image released by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in the Donetsk Region, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service
The minister also said that the Ukrainian government has no intention of ending a military conflict with the self-proclaimed republics that has been plaguing the country since 2014.

"The civil war, which has been going on for the eighth year in Ukraine, is far from over. The country's authorities are not going to take steps to resolve the conflict in Donbass on the uncontested basis of the Minsk Package of Measures", Lavrov said.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities consider support from NATO "as carte blanche for a military operation".

"As for the residents of Donbass, where hundreds of thousands of citizens of our country live, Russia will take all the necessary measures to protect them. We will continue to make efforts to resolve the internal Ukrainian conflict by political and diplomatic means", Lavrov said.

The minister added that there will be an "adequate response" to any possible military provocations from Kiev.
The tensions between Moscow and Kiev previously resulted in media reports claiming that Russia is planning to "invade" Ukraine, which the Kremlin blasted as "alarmism". Russia stressed it can relocate its troops within its own territory, while NATO's military activity near the country's borders poses a threat to its security.
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyUS and Ukrainian soldiers talk during the opening ceremony of "Fearless Guardian - 2015"
US and Ukrainian soldiers talk during the opening ceremony of Fearless Guardian - 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
US and Ukrainian soldiers talk during the opening ceremony of "Fearless Guardian - 2015"
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
At the same time, Moscow came forward with security guarantee proposals, in a bid to stop the deterioration of ties. On 17 December, Russia released draft agreements, which include mutual security guarantees in Europe, non-deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, and NATO's non-expansion eastward.
It is expected that the proposals will be discussed during Russia-US talks in Geneva, scheduled on 10 January, as well as during the Russia-NATO Council on 12 January.
230022
Discuss
Popular comments
this Ukrainens are stupidier than Alija Izetbegovic so it can be our adute, stupidnes of their leaders
Sputnik Brat
31 December, 10:48 GMT
000000
Let Russia stop believing NATO and Biden's speech
Sim Nyla
31 December, 10:54 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:37 GMTVirginia Guiffre's Lawyers Demand Prince Andrew Prove His 'Inability to Sweat'
08:30 GMTChina Warns Indian MPs Against Backing 'Tibetan Independence Forces' After They Attend Dinner
08:23 GMTDialogue Between US, Russia Serves Security in Central Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Says
08:20 GMTUS Healthcare System Overloaded With Almost 80% of ICU Beds Occupied
08:12 GMTUK Business Leaders Warn Shortage of COVID Tests, 7-Day Quarantine Will Bring Britain to Standstill
08:00 GMTScandal-Ridden PM, Brexit Woes, Royal Bombshells & COVID Quagmire: Was 2021 UK's Annus Horribilis?
07:52 GMTLavrov to Sputnik: Russia Suggests Creating, Legalising New System of Security Agreements
07:37 GMTNATO is Transforming Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Russia, Lavrov Tells Sputnik
06:46 GMT'Wish You Well in Hell': Woman Groomed by Ghislaine Maxwell Celebrates Her Guilty Verdict
06:37 GMTVaccines, Bans, and Politics: World in Second Year of Pandemic
06:35 GMTGazprom Respects All Contracts With European Countries, Hungarian FM Says
06:30 GMTFace Masks Become Mandatory in Paris Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
06:23 GMTWATCH Kamala Harris Stumble on Inflation Question Amid Reports She Neglects Staff Briefings
06:06 GMTIndia's BJP Demands Tower Honouring Founding Father of Pakistan Be Renamed
05:43 GMTThree Dead as Heavy Rains Hit India's Tamil Nadu, Prompting Red Alert - Video
05:32 GMTWoman Self-Isolates in Plane Bathroom for Hours After Testing Positive for COVID Mid-flight - Video
05:30 GMT'Made in India' Electric Vehicles May Be Reality in 4-5 Years, Says EeVe India Founder
03:53 GMTAOC's Aide Calls Israel ‘Racist European Ethnostate’ in Instagram Story
03:27 GMTEx-Afghan President Ghani Says He Was Made 'Scapegoat' for Fleeing, Blames Trump - Report
02:31 GMTTesla Recalls Nearly Half A Million Model 3, Model S Cars Due to Defective Rear View Cameras & Hoods