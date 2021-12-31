https://sputniknews.com/20211231/nato-is-transforming-ukraine-into-military-foothold-against-russia-lavrov-tells-sputnik-1091937563.html

NATO is Transforming Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Russia, Lavrov Tells Sputnik

The Russian foreign minister has criticised the alliance for backing Kiev's militaristic aspirations and stressed that there will be an "adequate response" to any possible military provocations carried out by Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has told Sputnik that NATO is trying to use Kiev as a tool against Russia.He noted that the number of troops participating in drills in Ukraine will double in 2022 and reach 64,000.The minister also said that the Ukrainian government has no intention of ending a military conflict with the self-proclaimed republics that has been plaguing the country since 2014. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities consider support from NATO "as carte blanche for a military operation". The minister added that there will be an "adequate response" to any possible military provocations from Kiev.The tensions between Moscow and Kiev previously resulted in media reports claiming that Russia is planning to "invade" Ukraine, which the Kremlin blasted as "alarmism". Russia stressed it can relocate its troops within its own territory, while NATO's military activity near the country's borders poses a threat to its security.At the same time, Moscow came forward with security guarantee proposals, in a bid to stop the deterioration of ties. On 17 December, Russia released draft agreements, which include mutual security guarantees in Europe, non-deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, and NATO's non-expansion eastward.It is expected that the proposals will be discussed during Russia-US talks in Geneva, scheduled on 10 January, as well as during the Russia-NATO Council on 12 January.

Sputnik Brat this Ukrainens are stupidier than Alija Izetbegovic so it can be our adute, stupidnes of their leaders 0

Sim Nyla Let Russia stop believing NATO and Biden's speech 0

