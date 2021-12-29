https://sputniknews.com/20211229/blinken-us-to-consult-closely-with-ukraine-nato-on-diplomatic-engagements-with-russia-1091893461.html

Blinken: US to Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia

Blinken: US to Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia

The United States will remain in close contact with Ukraine and the NATO allies on diplomatic engagements with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

2021-12-29T17:51+0000

2021-12-29T17:51+0000

2021-12-29T17:57+0000

us

russia

ukraine

antony blinken

volodymyr zelensky

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0e/1083386138_0:192:2959:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_2b1ddf2d878a295b76d9a26e4cd7701d.jpg

The United States will remain in close contact with Ukraine and the NATO allies on diplomatic engagements with Russia, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.Meanwhile, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said after the call between Blinken and Zelenskyy that they discussed a resolution to the Donbas conflict and upcoming US-Russia diplomatic contacts.Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have increased in the past several weeks amid an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying that Russia has the right to relocate the troops within its territory at its own discretion, while NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its security.

https://sputniknews.com/20211228/excess-military-equipment-kiev-washington-working-on-deal-to-supply-more-us-arms-to-ukraine--1091864512.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, russia, ukraine, antony blinken, volodymyr zelensky