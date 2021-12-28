https://sputniknews.com/20211228/russia-to-take-hardline-approach-in-defending-national-interests-at-talks-with-us-fm-lavrov-says-1091856910.html

Russia to Take Hardline Approach in Defending National Interests at Talks With US, FM Lavrov Says

Russia to Take Hardline Approach in Defending National Interests at Talks With US, FM Lavrov Says

Russia will firmly defend its national interests at the upcoming security talks with the United States and NATO in January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, vowing not to make any unilateral concessions without taking the balance of interest into account.

2021-12-28T10:55+0000

2021-12-28T10:55+0000

2021-12-28T10:55+0000

sergei lavrov

us

russia

security guarantees

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105397/67/1053976718_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_251334ee858bdf9de18cae68b0ea009d.jpg

The US and Russia will hold talks on arms control and the situation in Ukraine on 10 January. The negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on 12 January in Geneva, Switzerland.Last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced an initiative to hold talks with Russia on 12 January. Shortly after the announcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the main issue to be raised at the talks would be security proposals for NATO laid out by Russia, including a non-expansion of the alliance in eastern Europe.Relations between NATO and Russia have deteriorated over the West's accusations that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that troop movements are purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in its national security interests.

kohems Russia should never give America and its NATO allies an inch of advantage during the talks. NATO has converted itself into an imperialist military block working in the interest of its Western members.Just look at what NATO has done in Libya,Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Serbia.No more Western imperialism through NATO!!!The world is tired of western imperialism and its ever desire to foist its values on other nations. 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

sergei lavrov, us, russia, security guarantees, nato