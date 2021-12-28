Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/russia-to-take-hardline-approach-in-defending-national-interests-at-talks-with-us-fm-lavrov-says-1091856910.html
Russia to Take Hardline Approach in Defending National Interests at Talks With US, FM Lavrov Says
Russia to Take Hardline Approach in Defending National Interests at Talks With US, FM Lavrov Says
Russia will firmly defend its national interests at the upcoming security talks with the United States and NATO in January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, vowing not to make any unilateral concessions without taking the balance of interest into account.
2021-12-28T10:55+0000
2021-12-28T10:55+0000
sergei lavrov
us
russia
security guarantees
nato
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105397/67/1053976718_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_251334ee858bdf9de18cae68b0ea009d.jpg
The US and Russia will hold talks on arms control and the situation in Ukraine on 10 January. The negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on 12 January in Geneva, Switzerland.Last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced an initiative to hold talks with Russia on 12 January. Shortly after the announcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the main issue to be raised at the talks would be security proposals for NATO laid out by Russia, including a non-expansion of the alliance in eastern Europe.Relations between NATO and Russia have deteriorated over the West's accusations that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that troop movements are purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in its national security interests.
Russia should never give America and its NATO allies an inch of advantage during the talks. NATO has converted itself into an imperialist military block working in the interest of its Western members.Just look at what NATO has done in Libya,Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Serbia.No more Western imperialism through NATO!!!The world is tired of western imperialism and its ever desire to foist its values on other nations.
sergei lavrov, us, russia, security guarantees, nato

Russia to Take Hardline Approach in Defending National Interests at Talks With US, FM Lavrov Says

10:55 GMT 28.12.2021
A soldier at the Russian Army Festival in Moscow.
A soldier at the Russian Army Festival in Moscow. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will firmly defend its national interests at the upcoming security talks with the United States and NATO in January, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, vowing not to make any unilateral concessions without taking the balance of interest into account.

"We are now preparing to firmly and effectively pursue the agenda of defending our interests and refusing to make concessions that would be unilateral and that would not take into account the balance of interests. This is what we are proceeding from now when we are getting ready for the negotiations, first of all, with the United States," Lavrov said at the first meeting of the United Russia party's commission for international cooperation and support of compatriots abroad.

The US and Russia will hold talks on arms control and the situation in Ukraine on 10 January. The negotiations on security guarantees with NATO are expected to take place on 12 January in Geneva, Switzerland.
Last week, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced an initiative to hold talks with Russia on 12 January. Shortly after the announcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the main issue to be raised at the talks would be security proposals for NATO laid out by Russia, including a non-expansion of the alliance in eastern Europe.
© Sputnik / Vladimir TrefilovRussian and NATO flags
Russian and NATO flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Russian and NATO flags
© Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
Relations between NATO and Russia have deteriorated over the West's accusations that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that troop movements are purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in its national security interests.
Popular comments
Russia should never give America and its NATO allies an inch of advantage during the talks. NATO has converted itself into an imperialist military block working in the interest of its Western members.Just look at what NATO has done in Libya,Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Serbia.No more Western imperialism through NATO!!!The world is tired of western imperialism and its ever desire to foist its values on other nations.
kkohems
28 December, 14:41 GMT
